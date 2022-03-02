Grab this Sony X85J 4K HDMI 2.1 TV for its lowest price this year — over $250 off

A huge saving on one of the best TVs for PS5

When it comes to picking the best HDMI 2.1 TVs for PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, the Sony X85J ranks highly. Now, thanks to this special offer, it’s now a must buy for anyone looking to upgrade their living room setup.

Right now, the 55-inch Sony X85J 4K TV is just $748, after a seriously impressive $251.99 saving that takes it down to its lowest price so far this year.

Sony X85J 55-inch TV: was $999 now $748 @ Amazon
This is one of the best HDMI 2.1 TVs you can get — available at a new lower price with over $250 off. Sony’s gorgeous picture and color science is present in the 4K panel with the HDR Processor X1, Motionflow XR 120Hz refresh rate, 4K X-Reality Pro to upscale all HD content to the full 4K resolution, and let’s not forget the HDMI 2.1 I/O on the back for next gen console support.

HDR and Dolby Vision creates a deeply immersive picture with a fantastic contrast ratio, paired with gorgeous color, courtesy of Sony’s X1 processor. And the 120Hz variable refresh rate (thanks to a recent upgrade) is kept silky smooth without any hiccups, thanks to the Motionflow XR technology.

Plus, Sony has made this a super convenient TV to use too — thanks to the built-in Google Assistant and Alexa, AirPlay 2 compatibility, and an ultra slim, stylish design that is wall-mount compatible.

Put simply, this is the best HDMI 2.1 TV deal available right now. Snap it up before stock dries up!

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 