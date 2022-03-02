Grab this Sony X85J 4K HDMI 2.1 TV for its lowest price this year — over $250 off

When it comes to picking the best HDMI 2.1 TVs for PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, the Sony X85J ranks highly. Now, thanks to this special offer, it’s now a must buy for anyone looking to upgrade their living room setup.

Right now, the 55-inch Sony X85J 4K TV is just $748 , after a seriously impressive $251.99 saving that takes it down to its lowest price so far this year.

Sony X85J 55-inch TV: was $999 now $748 @ Amazon

This is one of the best HDMI 2.1 TVs you can get — available at a new lower price with over $250 off. Sony’s gorgeous picture and color science is present in the 4K panel with the HDR Processor X1, Motionflow XR 120Hz refresh rate, 4K X-Reality Pro to upscale all HD content to the full 4K resolution, and let’s not forget the HDMI 2.1 I/O on the back for next gen console support.

HDR and Dolby Vision creates a deeply immersive picture with a fantastic contrast ratio, paired with gorgeous color, courtesy of Sony’s X1 processor. And the 120Hz variable refresh rate (thanks to a recent upgrade) is kept silky smooth without any hiccups, thanks to the Motionflow XR technology.

Plus, Sony has made this a super convenient TV to use too — thanks to the built-in Google Assistant and Alexa, AirPlay 2 compatibility, and an ultra slim, stylish design that is wall-mount compatible.

Put simply, this is the best HDMI 2.1 TV deal available right now. Snap it up before stock dries up!