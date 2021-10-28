Samsung Watch 4 with Galaxy Buds 2 bundle deal takes $160 off

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Buds 2 are among the industry's best wearables. Right now, you get these newest Samsung wearables for less with this excellent bundle offer.

For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy Watch 4 for $219 directly from Samsung. Typically, it retails for $249, so that's $30 off its normal price. This is the biggest discount we've seen for the Galaxy Watch 4 since its release.

What's more, you can bundle it with the Galaxy Buds 2 (valued at $149) and SmartTag (valued at $29) for just $49 more. Altogether, that's roughly $160 in savings.

This is one of the best early Samsung Black Friday deals available right now.

Samsung Galaxy Watch deal

Image Samsung Galaxy Watch (41mm) Bundle: was $249 now $219 @ Samsung

Save $30 on the Galaxy Watch 4 and get the Galaxy Buds 2 (valued at $149) and SmartTag (valued at $29) for just $49 more. The Galaxy Watch 4 sports a sleek and lightweight customizable design to complement your style. What's more, it's packed with wellness functions like advanced sleep tracking, auto workout-tracking, advanced run coaching and real-time ECG monitoring. Walmart has it for the same price minus the Galaxy Buds 2 and SmartTag bonus offer. View Deal

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is the best smartwatch for Android users. The entry model Galaxy Watch 4 with GPS has a 41mm AMOLED display and an Exynos W920 dual-core chip.

Rounding out its features are 1.5GB of RAM,16GB of storage and a rated battery life of 40 hours. Powered by Wear OS, the Galaxy Watch 4 supports wireless charging and PowerShare.

Like the Apple Watch Series 7, the Galaxy Watch 4 has a built-in heart rate monitor, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and Wi-Fi connectivity. And with GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo global positioning built-in, the Galaxy Watch 4 is a great companion for biking, hiking and camping. Rated IP68 water-resistant to 164 feet, the Galaxy Watch 4 is suitable for swimming in the pool.

In a nutshell, the Galaxy Watch 4 makes a great addition to your arsenal of gadgets. It's a solid buy if you're searching for the best Apple Watch alternative.

Black Friday 2021 is approaching and we expect to see tons of deals on today's most coveted tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals 2021 hub for the best discounts of the season.