Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 now $150 off in awesome holiday tablet deal

Holiday tablet deals offer massive discounts on today's best tablets. If you're looking for a cheaper iPad Pro alternative, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is an excellent option.

Currently, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 on sale for $549. That's $100 off its $650 list price and one of the best prices we've seen for this tablet. In terms of holiday tablet deals, this is one of the best available.

Need more storage? Amazon also has the 256GB Galaxy Tab S7 on sale for $579 ($150 off).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB): was $650 now $550 @ Amazon

For a limited time, it's the 128GB base model Galaxy Tab S7 is $100 off at Amazon. It has a gorgeous 11-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel IPS display, a snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor and comes with a nifty S Pen. What's more, its battery lasts for 13+ hours per charge. If you want more storage, Amazon also offers the 256GB Galaxy Tab S7 for $579 ($150 off).

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 is one of the best Android tablets around and for a good reason. You get fast performance, a gorgeous display, and a redesigned S Pen with this tablet.

The Galaxy Tab S7 in this deal packs an 11-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel TFT display, a snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor, and 128GB of storage. Oh, and it comes with a nifty S Pen that does a whole lot beyond taking notes.

As we noted in our Galaxy Tab S7 review, we love the tablet's magnificent OLED display and enhanced S Pen. We also found the S7's speakers impressive and gave it a 4 out of 5-rating and the Editor's Choice award.

When it comes to design, the premium Galaxy Tab S7 borrows from its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S6. One of the key differences is that it has an extended magnetic stylus holder on the back instead of the magnetic groove found on the Tab S6.

The Galaxy Tab S7's new S Pen is more responsive and accurate than ever, which lets artists feel instant feedback. It's more comfortable to hold than the previous S Pen versions since it's a tad thicker.

Weighing in at 1.1 pounds and measuring 10 x 6.5 x 0.25 inches, the Galaxy Tab S7 is on par with the weight and thinness of the iPad Air (1 pound, 0.24 inches). However, It's lighter and thinner than the Surface Pro 7 (1.7 pounds, 0.3 inches).

If you're holiday gift shopping for someone special this season, you can't go wrong with the Galaxy Tab S7.