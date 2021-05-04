Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 falls to $180 in Mother's Day tablet deal

If you're on the hunt for a tablet for mom or yourself, the Galaxy Tab A7 is a great value. Currently, Best Buy's Mother's Day sale offers Samsung's 10.4-inch tablet for a great price.

As part of the sale, you can get the Galaxy Tab A7 for $189.99. Normally, this tablet retails for $230, so this deal takes $50 off. It's one of the best tablet deals we've seen all season.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 deal

The Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 is a solid pickup if you want an all-around tablet for entertainment. Its color-rich display and Dolby Atmos Speakers makes it perfect for streaming TV shows and movies on Netflix. The tablet in this deal packs a 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display, Snapdragon 662 octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of local storage.

In our Galaxy Tab A7 review, we liked the tablet's colorful display and Dolby Atmos quad speakers. We also found its battery life impressive — it lasted 13 hours and 13 minutes in our Laptop Mag Battery test.

We also listened to “Blinding Lights'' by The Weeknd on the Galaxy Tab A7, and the snappy synth-pop tune was finely tuned, clear and loud. The tablet's Dolby Atmos quad-speaker system delivers enough sound to fill a medium-sized room.

With a weight of 1 pound and 9.8 x 6.2 x 0.3 inches, the Galaxy Tab A7 is on par with its competitors. It's slightly thinner than the Amazon Fire HD 8 (0.4 inches, 0.8 pounds) and Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus (0.3 inches, 0.6 pounds). Connectivity-wise, the Galaxy Tab A7 offers a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm jack. There's also a MicroSD slot on board that supports up to 1TB if you need more storage.

There's no telling how long this Galaxy Tab A7 deal will last, so don't hesitate too long.