Run! HP x360 Spectre is $420 off in EPIC Cyber Monday laptop deal

HP Spectre x360 13t: was $1,149 now $729 @ HP

The HP Spectre x360 is the best 2-in-1 laptop you can buy. This model packs a 13.3-inch 1080p touch display, Intel Core i5-1035G4 CPU, Intel Iris Plus Graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

In our HP Spectre x360 review, we loved its stunning design and epic battery life, which lasted 13 hours and 20 minutes in our Laptop Mag Battery Test. In one test, we opened 20 Google Chrome tabs with multiple streams and videos running in the background and the Spectre's performance didn't waver.

In terms of connectivity, the Spectre x360 is fitted with a USB Type-A port, a headphone/mic jack, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a microSD card slot.

So if you're looking for a reliable 2-in-1, the Spectre x360 13t is a solid pick. This sale will only last a couple of hours, so make sure you swoop on this Cyber Monday deal quickly!