Prime Day preview: Save $100 on Apple's excellent M1 iPad Pro tablet

Prime Day 2022 may be weeks away, yet the 2021 iPad Pro is now at its lowest price ever at Amazon. While the streets are talking about the imminent release of an M2 iPad Pro, the existing M1 model iPad is still one of the most powerful tablets around.

Currently, Amazon offers the Apple M1 iPad Pro 11-inch Tablet for $699. That's $100 off its normal price of $799. This is the M1 iPad Pro's lowest price ever at Amazon and one the best iPad deals we've tracked this year.

If you're a student, you can get the 128GB model 11-inch iPad Pro for $749 ($50 off from the Apple Education Store — and receive a free $100 Apple Gift Card.

Apple's M1 iPad Pro offers everything you could ever want in a tablet. The base model packs a stunning 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 8-core chip, 8GB of RAM, 8-core graphics and 128GB of storage.

In our M1 iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch) review, we loved its bright and vivid XDR display and slim, durable chassis. We were also floored by its ridiculously fast M1 processor. We gave the iPad Pro 12.9-inch a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice award.

The M1 iPad Pro is a solid choice if you want a tablet with portability, speed, a gorgeous display and up to 10 hours of battery life. And with Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard support, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro can function as a canvas or laptop.

Whether you're early back-to-school shopping or looking for a versatile tablet, you can't go wrong with the M1 iPad Pro.