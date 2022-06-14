M2 iPad Pro could arrive later in 2022 — wireless charging expected

Apple may update its lineup of iPad Pro models with its new M2 silicon, and is now expected to arrive sometime in September or October, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, there's also a 14.1-inch iPad Pro in the mix.



The current 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M1 could be getting a refresh later this year, fitted with the M2 chip now found in the MacBook Air 2022 and M2 MacBook Pro. That's not the only update, as Gurman suggests Apple's tablets will also offer wireless charging and an upgraded camera.



Thanks to new features such as Stage Manager coming with iPadOS 16, Apple is gearing up the iPad with more desktop-based experiences. With M2, the iPad Pro would set itself further apart from the M1 iPad Air. There's reason to believe Apple would launch a slight refresh of its iPad Pro, especially since M2 has been announced.



That's not the only iPad on the horizon. A larger, 14.1-inch iPad Pro is expected to be on the way in early 2023, according to display analyst Ross Young. He states it will have mini-LED display technology and ProMotion — similar to the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Confirmed the 14.1" iPad Pro is being developed with our supply chain sources. It will have MiniLEDs and ProMotion. Not sure of the timing, but early 2023 may be more likely.June 9, 2022 See more

Apple may wait to deliver its refreshed lineup of iPad Pro models until the 14.1-inch iPad Pro is announced. For now, however, M2 iPad Pros could pop up sometime close to when the iPhone 14 launches. Last year's M1 iPad Pro was released in May, meaning it's due a refresh sometime soon.



As always, only time will tell if Apple's Pro tablets get the refresh this year. In the meantime, check out how Apple’s Universal Control is a game-changer for Mac and iPad owners, along with what it's like working on Apple’s iPad 9.