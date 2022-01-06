Over £100 off 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro, Dell XPS 13 discount and more: UK daily deals round-up

Welcome back to the UK daily deals round-up — your easily digestible daily dose of savings. Today, you're being spoilt rotten with discounted 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros, Soundcore earbud savings and more.

Right now, you can use a discount code to save big on the Dell XPS 13, get over £100 off the latest MacBook Pros and save nearly 50% on Riders Republic for PlayStation or Xbox.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (512GB SSD): was £1,899 now £1,767 @ BT Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (512GB SSD): was £1,899 now £1,767 @ BT

The newly released 14-inch MacBook Pro is already £100 off on Amazon. It starts with an 8-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), gorgeous mini LED display, 16GB RAM, 14-core GPU and 512GB of storage.

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 16 (512GB SSD): was £2,399 now £2,233 @ BT Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 16 (512GB SSD): was £2,399 now £2,233 @ BT

You can also get over £100 off the 16-inch model, too. This has the same specs as the 14-inch model above, but comes with the added benefit of the far larger screen for productivity.

Dell XPS 13: was £1,199 now £999 @ Dell with code SAVE14 Dell XPS 13: was £1,199 now £999 @ Dell with code SAVE14

For a limited time, you can save £200 on the excellent Dell XPS 13. It packs a gorgeous 13.4-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1635G7, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD.

iPhone 13 (128GB) with 200GB data: just £39 per month with £85 upfront cost on Vodafone iPhone 13 (128GB) with 200GB data: just £39 per month with £85 upfront cost on Vodafone

If you're in need of a new phone contract, this is the one to get — a great iPhone with a shed load of data at an affordable monthly price. The cameras on the iPhone 13 are stellar, the internals keep this running fast with plenty of stamina and you can enjoy this for a decent total cost of £1,021.

Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro: was £139 now £109 @ Amazon Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro: was £139 now £109 @ Amazon

As you can read in my Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro review, they are a great pair of earbuds that were priced a little too highly. This discount solves that problem - make the most of the great sound quality, thanks to the unique driver architecture and decent battery life.

Riders Republic for PlayStation or Xbox: was £57 now £29 @ Amazon Riders Republic for PlayStation or Xbox: was £57 now £29 @ Amazon

Riders Republic is currently 48% off in this incredible deal. Considering the arcadey nature of the game, it seems like the perfect thing to purchase on a sale this steep. Ubisoft is no stranger to discounting its games shortly after launch, but this is still a great buy.

