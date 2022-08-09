New Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 leaked — and it looks legit

Microsoft is known to introduce different Xbox controller designs, but not much has changed since the release of the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 in 2019. Now, a new Xbox Elite Controller has been spotted in the wild, and it comes with a new white face plate and black grips.



Spotted by Rebs Gaming on Twitter (via sister site Windows Central), a video on YouTube shows an unboxing video of a seemingly new "White" Xbox Elites Controller Series 2. There have been rumors of a new Elite controller set to arrive, along with a white model spotted at a retailer (via Neowin). The boxed model in the retail image is identical to the one shown off in the video.

The new Xbox Elite controller comes with a white face plate and black grips, with the white shading being similar to the Xbox Series S. While Xbox Design Lab allows users to customize their Xbox controllers with different colors, the model shown off in the video looks real, especially with the packaging it comes in. Plus, it would be harder to fake the white buttons on the controller.

Leak: I think this is our first footage of the Xbox Elite Series 2 White Edition controller. A leaked image of the controller was shown by @IdleSloth84 back in March. Source: https://t.co/WfMCEk3FQv#Xbox #XboxOne #XboxSeriesX pic.twitter.com/t97qbaNPCuAugust 8, 2022 See more

The Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 is one of the best gaming controllers out there. Microsoft’s premium peripheral is a seriously impressive kit that offers unparalleled accessibility and customization. It features an impressive 40-hour rechargeable internal battery, along with shorter hair trigger locks, improved D-pad, deadzone amendments, and adjustable thumbstick tensions. Plus, it even has four optional paddle switches and remappable inputs.



A new "White" Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 would breathe new life into the Xbox's popular controller. According to the report, a new model is expected to arrive in 2022, sometime during the holiday season. The unboxing video may have given us a first look at how it may look.



While it may not be the rumored Elite Series 3 (that some have speculated will arrive in 2023), the new Xbox controller will be a nice addition to the Elite series.