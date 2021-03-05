New iPad and MacBook Pro models to boast OLED displays next year (report)

While rumors that mini-LED panels are set to take over many Apple displays in 2021, from iPads to its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, its 2022 models are reportedly scrapping those displays and bringing in OLED.



Apple is reportedly planning to bring OLED displays to some of its larger-screened devices, including its iPad and MacBook Pro models in 2022, according to a new report from DigiTimes (via 9to5Mac).

The report suggests that Apple is interested in using new OLED displays for an upcoming 10.9-inch iPad model, which would go into production by the end of 2021 and be released in early 2022. With the recent iPad Air 2020 having a 10.9-inch display, this could be what Apple is referring to.



Along with this, the report states that Apple would also be interested in bringing the OLED panels to upcoming versions of its 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro.



While this all seems conflicting, seeing as the Digitimes also previously stated that Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro models would release in the second half of 2021 with a mini-LED backlit display, there's no denying Apple is interested in using OLED panels, seeing as all four of its iPhone 12 models shifted to using OLED screens.



OLED screens seem to be all the rage recently, with Apple's AR glasses set to feature micro OLED displays, while the new Nintendo Switch is also expected to dish out a 7-inch OLED panel later this year.



In the meantime, we'll see whether the rumoured Apple event set to come this March or April will give us details about the 2021 iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models.