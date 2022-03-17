Meta Quest Spring Savings Sale: Get up to 33% off great VR games like I Expect You To Die

By published

Save big on some great Meta VR games!

Meta Quest Spring Savings Sale
(Image credit: Future)

Got a Meta Quest VR headset? You’re going to want to take advantage of this Spring Savings Sale: giving you huge savings on some of the best sellers for this platform.

If you’ve snapped up a Meta Quest 2, then you already know how incredibly cool it is to play games in VR. It’s a far more immersive experience than traditional gaming could ever achieve, and this sale gives you a great chance to check out some stellar titles for less.

Best Meta Quest game deals (US)

I Expect You To Die: was $24 now $17 @ Meta

I Expect You To Die: was $24 now $17 @ Meta
Welcome to a world of espionage. Based on how highly we rated the sequel, it’s pretty obvious that you’re going to love living out your secret spy dreams.

View Deal
Myst: was $29 now $23 @ Meta

Myst: was $29 now $23 @ Meta
You already know Myst — it’s a bonafide puzzle classic that has captivated gamers since 1993. And now, you can enjoy it from a new all-immersive perspective.

View Deal
Moss: was $29 now $23 @ Meta

Moss: was $29 now $23 @ Meta
An adorably cute and fun few hours of platforming goodness: Moss casts you as a mouse heroine, running and slashing your way through levels to complete your quest.

View Deal
Jurassic World Aftermath: was $24 now $19 @ Meta

Jurassic World Aftermath: was $24 now $19 @ Meta
This super tense survival adventure puts you deep within everyone’s favorite unsafe theme park: solving puzzles, avoiding velociraptors and using your combat skills to get by.

View Deal

Best Meta Quest game deals (UK)

I Expect You To Die: was £18 now £12 @ Meta

I Expect You To Die: was £18 now £12 @ Meta
Welcome to a world of espionage. Based on how highly we rated the sequel, it’s pretty obvious that you’re going to love living out your secret spy dreams.

View Deal
Myst: was £22 now £18 @ Meta

Myst: was £22 now £18 @ Meta
You already know Myst — it’s a bonafide puzzle classic that has captivated gamers since 1993. And now, you can enjoy it from a new all-immersive perspective.

View Deal
Moss: was £22 now £18 @ Meta

Moss: was £22 now £18 @ Meta
An adorably cute and fun few hours of platforming goodness: Moss casts you as a mouse heroine, running and slashing your way through levels to complete your quest.

View Deal
Jurassic World Aftermath: was £18 now £14 @ Meta

Jurassic World Aftermath: was £18 now £14 @ Meta
This super tense survival adventure puts you deep within everyone’s favorite unsafe theme park: solving puzzles, avoid velociraptors and using your combat skills to get by.

View Deal
Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He takes a particular interest in writing articles and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 