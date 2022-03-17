Meta Quest Spring Savings Sale: Get up to 33% off great VR games like I Expect You To Die

Got a Meta Quest VR headset? You’re going to want to take advantage of this Spring Savings Sale : giving you huge savings on some of the best sellers for this platform.

If you’ve snapped up a Meta Quest 2 , then you already know how incredibly cool it is to play games in VR. It’s a far more immersive experience than traditional gaming could ever achieve, and this sale gives you a great chance to check out some stellar titles for less.

Best Meta Quest game deals (US)

I Expect You To Die: was $24 now $17 @ Meta

Welcome to a world of espionage. Based on how highly we rated the sequel, it’s pretty obvious that you’re going to love living out your secret spy dreams.

Myst: was $29 now $23 @ Meta

You already know Myst — it’s a bonafide puzzle classic that has captivated gamers since 1993. And now, you can enjoy it from a new all-immersive perspective.

Moss: was $29 now $23 @ Meta

An adorably cute and fun few hours of platforming goodness: Moss casts you as a mouse heroine, running and slashing your way through levels to complete your quest.

Jurassic World Aftermath: was $24 now $19 @ Meta

This super tense survival adventure puts you deep within everyone’s favorite unsafe theme park: solving puzzles, avoiding velociraptors and using your combat skills to get by.

Best Meta Quest game deals (UK)

I Expect You To Die: was £18 now £12 @ Meta

Myst: was £22 now £18 @ Meta

Moss: was £22 now £18 @ Meta

