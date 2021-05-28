M1 iPad Pro deal: Apple’s latest tablet is already being discounted

The M1 iPad Pro is Apple’s latest and greatest powerhouse of a tablet. It only came out earlier this month, but already you can get nearly £40 off in this shocker of a deal !

When it comes to bank holiday deals (here are the best offers at Currys PC World), we were even blindsided by this. The latest Apple tech being discounted so soon after launch? Crazy!

M1 iPad Pro deal

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, M1 chip): was £749 now £710.58 @ Amazon UK

The big improvement in Apple's M1 iPad Pro is of course the inclusion of its beasty M1 chip, which comes armed with a next-gen neural engine and more cores than you’d care to count for some insanely good performance. If you want a little more storage too, you can get £24 off the 256GB model .View Deal

Of course, there are a lot more reasons to pick one up, as you can read in our iPad Pro review . Granted, this is a review of the 12.9-inch 2020 model with A12Z Bionic chip, but it shares a lot of the hardware elements.

The super-bright Liquid Retina display is gorgeously vivid and packs Pro Motion for a buttery smooth refresh rate. Alongside this, the four-speaker audio setup provides real sound clarity and makes for an immersive experience.

Plus, the awesome camera system provides an impressive 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide round back, along with a brand new Ultra Wide front camera that has some smart software integrations to follow you around the room. This is a big step up for anyone doing a lot of video conferencing in their jobs.

If you’ve been keen to get the new iPad Pro, now is the time to get one!