Killer work from home laptop deal includes Dell XPS 15, monitor, keyboard and mouse for $662 off

For many of us, mandated quarantine means work from home jobs are the new norm. Dell is putting its remote work must-haves forward with a sale on laptops and accessories.

As part of the sale, you can get the Dell XPS 15 laptop bundle for $1,999 via coupon "50OFF699". This package is valued at $2,661, so this deal saves you $662.

This bundle includes: a Dell XPS 15 laptop, a 27 inch, 1440p monitor, a wireless keyboard, and a wireless mouse.

It's among the top laptop deals we've seen this month.

Dell XPS 15 Laptop Bundle: was $2,661 now $1,999 @ Dell

This bundle includes: a Dell XPS 15 laptop, a 27-inch USB-C Ultrathin monitor, a Premier wireless keyboard and mouse. Use Dell coupon code, "50OFF699" at checkout.View Deal

The Editor's Choice Dell XPS 15 is among the best overall laptops to buy.

It features a 15.6-inch, 4K display, an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. With its gorgeous display, comfortable keyboard and fast performance, the Dell XPS is the perfect work from home laptop.

The Dell 27-inch monitor (S2719DC) in this bundle is one the best monitors you can get. It has thin bezels and a compact design that doesn't hog up your desk space.

There's no telling when Dell's work from home PC sale ends so don't wait to score an incredible value.