JBL Live 300 earbuds now over 50% off in huge Prime Day deal

Amazon's Prime Day sale is in full swing and if you're after a killer pair of true wireless earbuds, the JBL Live 300s have just got a massive price cut — making them an even more affordably enticing option.



Right now, the JBL Live 300 true wireless earbuds are on sale for $69.95 at Amazon. Considering these buds are usually priced at $150, this deal offers up an impressive $80 discount.

It's one of the best Prime Day headphone deals we've seen so far.

JBL Live 300 deal

JBL Live 300 Wireless Headphones: was $150 now $70 @ Amazon

This fantastic Prime Day 2021 headphones deal takes $80 off the JBL Live 300 true wireless earbuds — that's over %50 off. Boasting sleek and sturdy construction, intuitive controls, lively mids, and even a companion app with sound customization, this is a stellar deal. View Deal

The JBL Live 300 earbuds are a fantastic choice when it comes to the true wireless category. These earbuds pack dynamic sound and smart controls into a ruggedly handsome chassis that matches the sub-luxury appearance of its popular over-ear headphones. As an added bonus, JBL also designed these buds with splash- and sweatproof protection.



Your ears will certainly be met with some compelling mids and vocal clarity. Being able to customize the soundstage is also a huge benefit for audiophiles who prefer a signature with more highs or lows. What's more, the smart controls and steady wireless performance add to the Live 300TWS’s appeal as well.



At $80 off, the JBL Live 300 earbuds are the perfect option for those looking to cut the wire and listen to fantastic tunes for just under $70.



