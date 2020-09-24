iPhone 12 release date leaks — we are only weeks away

We reported yesterday on a leak that claimed Apple will host its iPhone 12 event on October 13 before opening pre-orders for the devices three days later. That left us with one more question: When will the phones be released?

Apple leaker Jon Prosser has answers. He confirmed the October 13 event date and October 16 pre-order date before sharing when the product will launch: October 23.

Lines up with the dates I have you last month 👀I was told:Event October 13Pre-orders on 16In stores on 23 https://t.co/9umqJqSzwq pic.twitter.com/fOt5eLzcBPSeptember 23, 2020

These dates align with how Apple typically launches products: with a Tuesday event followed by Friday pre-orders and a full launch a week later. We're used to seeing these events in September but the coronavirus pandemic reportedly delayed iPhone 12 production.

Prosser also pointed to a previous tweet explaining how Apple will reveal the phones in two stages. This October event will showcase the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 (or iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max) while the second event in November will reveal the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

From what we've heard in leaks and rumors, the iPhone 12 mini will have a 5.4-inch OLED display while the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will sport 6.1-inch screens. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will supposedly have a massive 6.7-inch display. They will all run on the new A14 Bionic chip and should support some form of 5G.

If Prosser and other rumors are accurate, we will learn more about the iPhone 12, including its price, in about three weeks.