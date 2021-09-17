iPad mini 6 pre-order deal offers $40 discount

The new iPad mini 6 is now available for purchase at Apple.com starting from $499. However, if you're short on cash, one retailer currently offers a modest discount on iPad mini 6 pre-orders.

For a limited time, you can get the iPhone mini 6 for $459 from Walmart. That's $40 off this newly announced Apple tablet's list price. It's the iPad mini 6's first discount and one of the best iPad deals you can get.

iPad mini 6 pre-order deals

Apple iPad mini (64GB): was $499 now $459 @ Walmart

Walmart is taking $40 off 64GB Apple iPad mini pre-orders. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment. Pre-order are expected to ship to arrive by September 26.View Deal

Apple's 6th generation iPad mini replaces the 2019 iPad mini 5, which is one of the fastest mobile devices around. The iPad mini 6 brings tons of upgrades to the series — an all new-design, larger display, faster processor and enhanced cameras.

The base model iPad mini 6 packs an 8.3-inch (2266 x 1488) display with True Tone, 500 nits of brightness and Apple Pencil (2nd generation) support. Its sleek aluminum exterior houses Apple's A15 Bionic 6-core CPU and 5-core graphics.

On the front of the iPad mini 6, there's a 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage automatic panning. This lens function keeps users in view as they move around and zooms out when others join in. The iPad mini6's 12MP back camera features Focus Pixels and True Tone flash to capture sharp vivid images in low light.

For your connectivity needs, its USB-C port delivers data transferring speeds up to 5GBps. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi 6 ensures fast and reliable over-the-air connection speeds.

At 10 ounces and 7.6 x 5.6 x 0.2-inches, the iPad mini 6 is slightly smaller and lighter than the iPad mini 6 (11 ounces and 8 x 5.3 x 0.2 inches). It's much lighter and just as thin as the iPad Air (16 ounces, 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.2 inches).

In a nutshell, the new iPad mini is worth considering if you want a small, premium tablet with blazing fast performance.