Hurry! MacBook Air 2020 on sale for $899, its lowest price ever

The new MacBook Air 2020 features a new Magic Keyboard for a comfortable typing experience. And for a limited time, it's on sale for its lowest price ever.

Currently, you can snag the MacBook Air 2020 for $899 at Amazon. Normally, this laptop retails for $999, so that's $100 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this new MacBook. If you want more storage, Amazon also offers the 512GB model MacBook Air for $1,199 ($100 off).

The new MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a Backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU, a 256GB SSD and Intel Iris Plus graphics.

The 512GB model MacBook Air packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a 10th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

If battery life, a comfy keyboard and fast SSD are a priority to you, the new MacBook Air is the best laptop to buy.

In our MacBook Air 2020 review, we found its sleek design, great battery life and clicky, comfortable Magic Keyboard impressive. We gave it an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars.

Sporting an anodized aluminum finish and iconic Apple logo on its lid, the new MacBook Air is just as sleek and stunning as its predecessor. Apple wisely ditched those problematic Butterfly keys for the new Magic Keyboard found in the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

At 2.8 pounds and 11.9 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the 2020 MacBook Air has the same dimensions as its predecessor, the MacBook Air (2019). It's also on par with the 2.8-pound, 12.1 x 8.3 x 0.6-inch HP Envy 13 (Wood Edition, 2020) and lighter than the Lenovo Yoga C740 (3 pounds, 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 ~ 0.7 inches).

The Apple MacBook Air review unit we tested had a quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1030NG7 CPU and 8GB of RAM. This is the first time the MacBook Air has gotten a quad-core processor. The CPU held its own against 30 open Google Chrome tabs. We experienced no lag, even when we began resizing a few photos in Adobe Photoshop.

As for battery life, the 2020 MacBook Air laptop lasted 9 hours and 31 minutes on the Laptop Mag Battery test (continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits). That's longer than the 8:42 category average and its competitors, like the Dell XPS 13 (7:56) and Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (7:30).

Like all Apple deals, this one is only as good as stock permits, so act fast to lock in this MacBook Air for a great price.