HP Days sale: Save up to 47% on Pavilion, Omen, and Envy laptops

This week's HP Days sale takes up to 47% off the best HP laptops. We're talking Black Friday-like discounts on the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop, HP Omen 16, HP Envy series and more.

Plus, save an extra 5% on select laptops with an exclusive HP coupon code.

For example, pick up the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop for $883 via coupon, "HPDAYS5". That's $217 off its usual price of $1,099 and a great price for this configuration.

This is one of today's best gaming laptop deals for under $1,000.

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 w/ RTX 3050 Ti GPU: was $1,099 now $883 @ HP

The HP Days sale knocks $217 off the 15.6-inch HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop (15-dk2097nr) via coupon, "HPDAYS5". This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display with 300nits of brightness. It's powered by a 2.5-GHz Intel Core i5-10300H quad-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs is a 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD secondary drive and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. This deal ends on October 9.

Although we didn't review this laptop, we tested the Lenovo Legion 5i which has the same i5-10300H CPU/8GB RAM configuration. In our lab, it beat the category average in Geekbench 5.0 synthetic benchmark tests.

You can expect the Pavilion Gaming 15's performance to be on par with that of its competitor. HP employs the same 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor in its Omen 15 gaming laptop.

So if you're looking for a gaming-specific laptop on a budget, you can go wrong with the HP Pavilion Gaming.

In another standout deal, HP offers the HP Omen 16 with GTX 1650 GPU for $693 ($247 off) via coupon, "HPDAYS5". Specs-wise, it has a 16.1-inch 1080p display, 2.9-GHz AMD Ryzen 5-5600H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

And that's just a sample of the best discounts from HP's sitewide sale. Check out more of our favorite HP Days deals below.

The HP Days sale ends October 9.

HP Omen 16 w/ GTX 1650 GPU: was $939 now $693 @ HP

Save $246 on the HP Omen 16 Gaming Laptop (16z-c000) via coupon, "HPDAYS5" during the HP Days sale. The laptop in this deal packs a 16.1-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.9-GHz AMD Ryzen 5-5600H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory handles graphics. This deal ends on October 9.

HP Envy 17: was $1,099 now $899 @ HP

Sleek and powerful, the HP Envy 17 laptop is $200 off during this week's HP Days sale. In our HP Envy 17 review, we were impressed by its minimalist design, solid graphics performance and comfortable keyboard. The laptop in this deal has a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) non-touch display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. This deal ends on October 9.

HP Envy x360 Convertible 13t: was $999 now $807 @ HP

Save $192 on the excellent HP Envy x360 13t 2-in-1 laptop (13-bd0032nr) via coupon, "HPDAYS5". The laptop in this deal has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 256GB SSD. Dual speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen ensure an immersive experience whether you're listening to music or streaming movies. This deal ends on October 9.

