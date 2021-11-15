How to watch today's Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration live stream

Xbox is celebrating its 20-year anniversary with a virtual event looking back at the Xbox community over the years and what the next 20 years have in store. Plus, those who tune in to the live stream can check out exclusive 20th Anniversary giveaways.



Taking place at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST today (November 15), the celebration will focus on reminiscing on the Xbox team's favorite moments from the past 20 years of Xbox. General manager of Xbox Games Marketing Aaron Greenberg stated fans should not expect any new game reveals, and is not designed as a "news beat." Still, we expect some big moments, including a sneak peek at future plans for Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X updates, and possibly a better look at Halo Infinite.

Whatever's in store, the good news is Xbox's live stream is completely free to watch, and there are plenty of ways to watch the anniversary event.

How to watch the Xbox Anniversary Celebration event

Kicking off later today, fans can head over to Xbox's Facebook page, official Twitch channel, or YouTube channel to watch the event live. Better yet, you can find out everything announced in the video below.

As for those anniversary giveaways, you'll first need to be a registered Xbox FanFest fan to win. Head over to the FanFest page to get signed up.



There are a number of celebrity guest appearances and Halo-related announcements we already expect, as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is "looking to steal the show" during the broadcast. However, it appears to be related to his latest blockbuster, Red Notice. We also know the upcoming Halo TV Show may be teased, seeing as Pablo Schreiber, who will play Master Chief, says "something very exciting will happen" during the event.



Who knows, we may even get updates on other upcoming titles, including Starfield, Redfall, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II and more. Whatever the case, be sure to tune in to find out everything announced. For fans of Xbox, you may want to check out this Xbox Series X by Gucci.