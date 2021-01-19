Listen up! Save $10 on Google Pixel Buds at Walmart

When it comes to the best wireless earbuds for your Android phone, Google’s Pixel Buds rank high for their ease of use, audio quality and their comfort.

Now, with $10 off the list price over at Walmart, they are even better. Don’t miss out on buying a pair of Pixel buds for just $169.

Google Pixel Buds: was $179, now $169 @ Walmart

Google’s answer to the seamless integration between iPhone and AirPods, the Pixel Buds come packed with 12mm custom drivers for a deep, clear sound, multiple ear tip sizes for a snug fit, beamforming mics for clear calls wherever you are and real-time translation if you’re travelling abroad and need to communicate with the locals!View Deal

Check out our Pixel Buds review , and you will see just how much we like Google's wireless buds. After what was a lacklustre first generation, Google nailed it the second time around with a wireless audio solution that offers style, durability and great audio quality.

The 12mm custom drivers in each ear provide a rich, warm feel to the audio that doesn’t skip on the crisp details, which can handle any spatial audio tracks you throw at them with ease.

While there is no active noise cancellation, Google’s Adaptive Sound tech paired with the snug tips do well at blocking out most of the outside noise. Plus, those tips and the minimal, lightweight design make for a comfortable listening experience over long stints.

And you won’t be let down by the 5 hours battery life (extended to 24 with the charging case) — making these a great choice. But if you want to shop around, there are a lot of good options! Check out our best wireless earbuds list.