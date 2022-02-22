Get £100 off the M1 Pro MacBook Pro right now: Daily Deals

Any Apple fans out there? Today's your lucky day. Right now, you can snag the M1 Pro-armed 14-inch MacBook Pro for £100 off the RRP!

As you can read in our MacBook Pro 14 review, this is a monster pro user machine with a belter of a processor inside, incredible battery life and a premium build quality that is sure to last you for years.

Not only that, but you can get £200 off a Lenovo Legion 5 with RTX 3060, get over 50% off Far Cry 6 and more.

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (512GB SSD): was £1,899 now £1,799 @ Currys

The newly released 14-inch MacBook Pro is already £100 off on Currys. It starts with an 8-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), gorgeous mini LED display, 16GB RAM, 14-core GPU and 512GB of storage.

Lenovo Legion 5: was £1,099 for £899 @ Currys

The Lenovo Legion 5 is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. This machine has a 15.6-inch 1080p display and 2.9-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs sheet are an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU and a 512GB SSD.

Nintendo Switch Sports: was £39 now £37 @ Amazon

Yes, it's just £2 off but when it comes to Switch deals, every little penny helps. This return to Wii Sports for the Switch is sure as hell going to be a multiplayer banger just like the last one.

Logitech G403 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse: was £59 now £32 @ Amazon

The performance of the Logitech G403 hero is undeniably incredible for its price. This wired gaming mouse has 6 programmable buttons for custom gaming and adjustable weights which allow the user to control how movement feels.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £59 now £52 @ Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can get it for over £10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: was £49 now £42 @ ShopTo.net

Kirby's latest adventure is looking amazing on Switch — especially the strange new addition of being able to eat cars. Explore abandoned structures from a past civilisation and save the kidnapped Wardle Dees.

WD Black SN850 (2TB) PS5 SSD with heatsink: was £500 now £265 at Amazon

Feeling the constraints of your on-board PS5 storage? The WD Black SN850 Gen 4 SSD works with your next-gen console and you can pick up a massive 2TB version with the heatsink included for less than £300.



Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3070 GPU: was £1,255 now £1,099 @ eBuyer

Now £155 off at eBuyer, the Acer Nitro 5 is one of the cheapest RTX 3070 laptops available. This laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, and RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. A 1TB PCIe SSD provides fast and ample file storage.

