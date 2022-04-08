Get Elden Ring, Ghostwire, and more for free in this 3 for 2 Amazon game sale

Enjoy Elden Ring gameplay and other games for free thanks to this epic Amazon offer. Right now, you can buy 3 games for the price of 2 which basically nets you a free game.

Priced at $59, Elden Ring (opens in new tab) is just one of the select games in Amazon's 3 for 2 sale. Add Elden Ring and 2 additional games of equal or higher value to your cart to receive $59 off your order. Your discount will appear as a credit in your order summary.

GameStop (opens in new tab) is holding a similar buy 2 get 1 free sale on select video games.

One of the best new game releases of 2022, Elden Ring is one of the best RPG games out there.

In our Elden Ring review, we found the game's striking, open-world environment, and breathtaking sense of scale impressive. We were also fond of the game's challenging bosses. We gave Elden Ring an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our hard to get Editor's Choice award. Our reviewer dubbed it a contender for game of the year.

If role-playing-games are your bag, Elden Ring is a worthy addition to your stockpile of games.

As an alternative, you can pick up Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach for PS4 or PS5 (opens in new tab) under Amazon's 3 for game sale. Bundle it with 2 additional eligible games valued at $39 or higher to get it free.

There's no telling how long this Amazon's 3 for 2 game sale will last, so we recommend you act now.

