Gaming laptop deal takes $778 off Lenovo Legion Y540

If you're in the market for an affordable gaming laptop, the Lenovo Legion Y series rig is worth considering.

Currently, you can get the Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop for $949 from Antonline via ebay. Even better, it comes with a one-year subscription of Microsoft 365 Personal. Normally, this bundle would cost you $1,728, so that's a whopping $778 in savings.

This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration and one of the best laptop deals available right now.

Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop: was $1,728 now $949 @ eBay

Perfect for gamers who don't need an extreme machine, this Legion Y540 packs a 15.6-inch, 1080p 144Hz IPS display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and GTX 1660Ti GPU with 6GB of graphics memory. View Deal

Lenovo's Legion Y series machines are among the best gaming laptops to buy.

The Legion Y540 in this deal packs a 15.6-inch, 1080p 144Hz IPS display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of graphics memory.

Although we didn't review this exact model, we tested its sibling, the Lenovo Legion Y545. We praised its elegant design, great gaming and overall performance.

Like the Y545, the Legion Y540 features a dark iron-gray aluminum lid with clean lines similar to an entry-level Mercedes-Benz or BMW. Dolby Atmos software combined Harman/Kardon-tuned speakers give the Legion Y540 superior sound quality.

At 14.1 x 10.5 x 1 inches and 5.0 pounds, the Y540 is lighter than the Dell G3 15 (2019) (5.3, pounds, 14.4 x 10 x 0.8 inches). It's a tad heavier and larger than the HP 15 Gaming Laptop 15 (4.9 pounds, 14.3 x 10.1 x 0.9 inches) and the Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502 (14.4 x 9.9 x 0.8 inches and 4.5 pounds).

At $949, the Legion Y540 nets you great gaming as well as computing power for the price. Its Core i7 processor and 16GB can easily handle day-to-day tasks, light video-editing and content streaming.