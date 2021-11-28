Best Cyber Monday Galaxy Buds deals available right now

Some of the best Samsung Galaxy Buds Black Friday deals are still available today. Right now, you can get just about any of Samsung's wireless earbuds for dirt cheap.

For a limited time, nab the Galaxy Buds Plus for just $79 from Walmart. Normally, they cost $149, so that's $70 off.

Looking for high quality audio, an ergonomic design, and a long lasting battery life all for a good price?

Right now you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for just $99 at Amazon. That's $70 off of their original retail price of $169! This is, by far, the lowest price we've seen for these earbuds and one of the best Black Friday headphone deals so far.

Black Friday 2021 has come and gone, but we are still seeing tons of fantastic deals on mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2021 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.

From the Galaxy Buds 2 to the original Galaxy Buds, here are the best Galaxy Buds Black Friday deals still available.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon

Snatch up these Galaxy Buds Live at $70 off - an all time low price for these noise-canceling earbuds! Balancing high quality audio and a long battery life isn't easy, but Samsung managed to do just that with the Galaxy Buds Live.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $149 now $79 @ Walmart Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $149 now $79 @ Walmart

The Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus wireless earbuds are $70 off right now at Walmart. They feature a 2-way speaker, rich AKG sound and an adaptive 3-mic system for crystal clear calls.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $79 @ Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $79 @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Save up to $70 on the Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 when trade-in your old Galaxy Buds. Or, trade-in any other wireless or wired headphones to buy the Galaxy Buds 2 for $109 ($40 off). If you want various color options, premium power, and comfort are important to you, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a solid buy.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: was $199 now $99 @ Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: was $199 now $99 @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Pro with trade-in at Samsung. Design-wise, the Galaxy Buds Pro are a mashup of the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus. They feature active noise-cancellation, IPX7 water-resistance and touch controls. Boasting a comfortable design and studio sound quality, the Galaxy Buds Pro is among the industry's best headphones.