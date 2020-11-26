Fitbit Versa 2 drops to just $129 in epic Walmart Black Friday deal

Fitbit is the best-known name in fitness trackers for a reason and the Fitbit Versa 2 and Fitbit Inspire 2 are both seeing massive discounts at Walmart for Black Friday.

The Fitbit Versa 2 is on sale for just $129 at Walmart, $70 off the typical retail price and within $2 of its all-time low. If you prefer something a little smaller the Fitbit Inspire 2 is marked down to $69 at Walmart, a $30 savings off retail and the cheapest price we've seen on one of the latest fitness trackers. Alternatively, you can find the Fitbit Inspire 2 for the same $69 price at Amazon.

Black Friday is upon us this week and it's a great time to save big on everything from wearables to laptops.

Fitbit Versa 2 deals

Fitbit Versa 2 (Black): was $199 now $129 @ Walmart

The Fitbit Versa 2 does an excellent job of straddling the line between fitness tracker and smartwatch. It will track your steps, sleep, and heart rate while also offering built-in voice controls, music control, Fitbit Pay and an amazing six days of battery life.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 (Copper Rose): was $199 now $129 @ Walmart

The Fitbit Versa 2 does an excellent job of straddling the line between fitness tracker and smartwatch. It will track your steps, sleep, activities, and heart rate while also offering built-in voice controls, music control, Fitbit Pay and an amazing six days of battery life.View Deal

Fitbit Inspire 2 deals

Fitbit Inspire 2 (Lunar White): was $99 now $69 @ Walmart The Fitbit Inspire 2 is the evolution of the more traditional narrow Fitbit design making it a less obtrusive fitness tracker while delivering step, sleep, activity and heart rate tracking just like its larger siblings. Water-resistant up to 50m you can even use it to track swims and with up to 10 days of battery life you rarely need to worry about charging it up.View Deal

Fitbit Inspire 2 (Desert Rose): was $99 now $69 @ Walmart

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is the evolution of the more traditional narrow Fitbit design making it a less obtrusive fitness tracker while delivering step, sleep, activity and heart rate tracking just like its larger siblings. Water-resistant up to 50m you can even use it to track swims and with up to 10 days of battery life you rarely need to worry about charging it up.View Deal

Fitbit Inspire 2 (Black): was $99 now $69 @ Walmart

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is the evolution of the more traditional narrow Fitbit design making it a less obtrusive fitness tracker while delivering step, sleep, activity and heart rate tracking just like its larger siblings. Water-resistant up to 50m you can even use it to track swims and with up to 10 days of battery life you rarely need to worry about charging it up.View Deal

While the Apple Watch has dominated the smartwatch world, Fitbit remains the best-known name in fitness trackers and continues to put out some of the best devices for keeping track of your health data.

The Fitbit Versa 2 is a more advanced fitness tracker that delivers a number of smartwatch features in addition to the more standard fitness tracking like steps, activities, sleep and heart rate. The Fitbit Versa 2 can handle your notifications and when paired with an Android phone will allow you to reply to text messages.

The Versa 2 also introduced voice controls using Amazon's Alexa, so you can still control it even if your hands are full and with music controls, you can keep your smartphone in your pocket or a bag while you run and still have full control of your music. Battery life is one big advantage the Versa 2 has over any smartwatch with up to 6 days on a charge.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 packs all of the same fitness tracking features of the Versa 2 into a narrower package and does away with some of the smartwatch features. In exchange for that, you get up to 50m of water resistance making it an excellent choice for swimmers and even more battery life at up to 10 days on a single charge. If you don't like the idea of a full-size watch on your wrist the Inspire 2 is an excellent option.

Black Friday is just about here and we’re seeing tons of fantastic deals on today’s top mobile tech. Be sure to check our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.