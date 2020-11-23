Epic Black Friday Chromebook deal: HP Chromebook x360 14c crashes to $379!

This Black Friday Chromebook deal will blow your mind! Although Black Friday isn't in full swing until the end of the week, many retailers are offering knock-out deals for early-bird shoppers.

The HP Chromebook x360 14c, originally $629, is now a spectacular $379 at Best Buy. That is a whopping $250 off from the original price! If I were you, I'd swoop in on this deal right way before it disappears.

HP Chromebook x360 14c: was $629 now $379 @ Best Buy

The HP Chromebook x360 14c is a 2-in-1 that can transform into several different modes, including tablet mode and tent mode. It also has an attractive aluminum chassis that has a modern, polished look. It sports an Intel Core i3-10110U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC flash storage. If you're looking for a quality Chromebook at a low-end price range, this is an absolute steal!View Deal

I have the HP Chromebook x360 14c in my hand as we speak. You're going to love its keyboard — it's clicky, comfortable and offers satisfying feedback so that you can breeze through your assignments like a typing titan.

If you love to listen to Spotify during your downtime, you'll certainly appreciate the dual Bang & Olufsen speakers that flank this Chromebook's keyboard. The sounds that emanate from these speakers are crisp and sharp.

If you are concerned about security, the Chromebook x360 14c is an excellent option. It is one of the few Chromebooks on the market that features a webcam kill switch, which easily disables the webcam with a quick flick of a button. The HP convertible also sports a fingerprint scanner.

The HP Chromebook x360 14c is a 2-in-1, which means you can transform this device into tablet mode and tent mode. This Chromebook x360 14c is equipped with a 14-inch, 1080p touch display that is quick and responsive. The HP 2-in-1 doesn't ship with a stylus, but it is compatible with USI pens for quick note taking and casual drawing.

The Chromebook x360 14c lasted about 9 hours on the Laptop Mag battery test, which surpasses our preferred 8-hour runtime for all-day productivity. Google-adoring laptop users will enjoy this Chromebook's easy access to Google Docs, YouTube, Gmail and more.

You'll also have access to millions of games and apps via the Google Play Store. Games like Among Us, Sniper 3D, Minion Rush and Roblox are all within reach. If you wish to play more intensive games, Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now offers cloud-gaming subscription services to Chromebook users. The HP Chromebook x360 14c, now $379, is steal, offering an excellent experience for casual productivity and gaming.

Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on the industry's best mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for this year's best Black Friday discounts.