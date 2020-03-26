Dell XPS 13 now $237 off in cheap laptop deal

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops for working from home. And for a limited time, Dell is discounting our favorite all-around laptop.

Currently, Dell has the XPS 13 laptop on sale for $739.99 via coupon code "50OFF699". Normally priced at $977, this deal saves you $237. It's one of the best prices we've ever seen for this particular configuration. If you want faster performance, you can get Dell XPS 13 with 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 CPU for $1,249.99 ($108 off).

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $977 now $739 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can get at this price. It packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display, a Core i3-8145U CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. Take $237 off our favorite everyday laptop with coupon, "50OFF699".

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $1,358 now $1,249 @ Dell

If you have room in your budget, the 10th Gen Intel chip Dell XPS 13 is worth the splurge. It features a 13.3-inch, 1080p display Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Use coupon code, "50OFF699". to drop its price down to $1,249.

In our Dell XPS 13 review, we praised its premium, slim and compact design. We gave it a 4.5 out of 5-star rating overall and the Editor's Choice award for its outstanding performance.

In terms of design, the Dell XPS 13 is a finely-crafted machine. From its anodized aluminum lid and underside to its plush carbon-fiber deck, it is a lightweight and elegant machine. In real-world testing, we were impressed by its bright, richly-saturated panel.

At 11.9 x 7.8 x 0.5 inches and 2.7 pounds, the Dell XPS 13 is more compact and lighter than its sibling, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (11.7 x 8.2 x 0.5 inches, 2.9 pounds), the 13-inch MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3 pounds) and the HP Spectre x360 (12.2 x 8.6 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds).

Regarding ports, the Dell XPS 13 is fitted with everything you need to connect your must-have peripherals. Dell managed to pack three USB-C ports (two Thunderbolt 3 ports), a microSD slot and a headphone jack into the XPS 13's ultraslim build.

