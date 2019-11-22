Dell has an amazing Alienware m15 deal for $330 off right now

With Black Friday just days away, deals on some of the best laptops are ramping up. Dell has already lowered the price of almost all of its products, but the standout deal so far is an Alienware m15 gaming laptop for just $1,099.

This specific model has a 15.6-inch, 1080p display and packs a Core i7-8750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD with a 1TB HDD secondary drive, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU. Selling at $1,099, the gaming laptop is now $330 off its $1,429 retail price.

Alienware m15 (Core i7, GTX 1060): was $1,429 now $1,099

The Alienware m15 has a surprisingly portable chassis yet it packs stellar performance. You'll enjoy gaming on the m15's beautiful display while typing on its super comfortable keyboard. Oh, and it offers 6-plus hours of battery life.View Deal

In our Alienware m15 review, we praised the gaming laptop for its attractive and surprisingly slim design. Despite housing its components in such a small chassis, the Alienware m15 blew us away with fast performance both during day-to-day use and while gaming.

Other highlights include a comfortable keyboard that's great for gaming or typing reports. The m15 also offers more than 6 hours of battery life, which is excellent for a gaming laptop of this size.

Digging deeper into the specific model on sale, you'll get a Core i7-8750H CPU and a GeForce GTX 1060 GPU with 6GB of VRAM. These are last-gen components but they should provide plenty of performance for running demanding programs or playing most modern AAA video games at medium graphics settings.

The laptop's 15.6-inch, 1080p display only runs at 60Hz but the anti-glare coating and 300 nits of brightness mean it should be visible in bright lighting conditions.

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on an Alienware m15, so we recommend taking advantage of it before Dell sells out. For more great savings, be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals hub all season long.