Call of Duty seasons delayed in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

The next season for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone have been delayed. The Call of Duty Twitter account announced that "now is not the time" just days before the scheduled June 4 release.

This delay, as with many other delays and shows of solidarity from video game companies like Xbox and Sony, is a result of the protests across the US against police brutality following the murder of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin.

Call of Duty's official statement

"While we all look forward to playing the new seasons of Modern Warfare, Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile, now is not the time," the statement reads. "We are moving the launches of Modern Warfare Season 4 and Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 to later dates."

"Right now it's time for those speaking up for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard. We stand alongside you."

Sony recently delayed the long-awaited PS5 event as well, stating that right now isn't the time for celebration.