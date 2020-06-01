PS5 games event for June 4 postponed due to ongoing protests

Sony's long-awaited PS5 event scheduled for June 4 has been postponed indefinitely out of deference to the ongoing protests in the U.S. and around the world surrounding the death of George Floyd.

Sony made the announcement via its Twitter account, stating that, "We have decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 event scheduled for June 4. While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard" (via The Verge).

Sony isn't alone in postponing events scheduled for this week, EA had a Madden NFL 21 event scheduled for today that was similarly put off to a future date.

The move isn't surprising by any means, but it will certainly come as a disappointment to PS5 fans that haven't had anything new directly from Sony since the DualSense controller reveal back in early April.

The company did not have any updates regarding a revised date for the event at this time, but we will let you know as soon as any new information is available.