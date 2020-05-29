PS5 games showcase is coming June 4 — will we see the PS5?

The wait is finally over: Sony has officially announced that its PS5 games showcase event is happening next week.

In a blog post, Sony states that the digital showcase will be on June 4, starting at 1PM PDT/4 PM EDT. As rumored, it will be focusing on the games that are coming to the PS5 when it launches later this year.

PS5 games: All confirmed games so far

PS5: Specs, price, release date and how it compares to gaming laptops

Xbox Series X vs. PS5: Which console is right for you?

While we're thrilled to finally get a look at some actual PS5 gameplay, the big question is whether the actual console gets showcased. Sony didn't tip its hand in the announcement, so we'll need to wait next week.

The entire post is focused on the games, but there is no word on the specific publishers that will be involved in the event. Sony does reference, "Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware." This line suggests that we are going to get more than just the exclusives coming from the PlayStation Studios brand.

Join us Thursday, June 4 at 1:00pm Pacific time for a look at the future of gaming on PlayStation 5: https://t.co/Yr8fafcOVd #PS5 pic.twitter.com/F0yBbDmOtCMay 29, 2020

The announcement did give us a look at one piece of hardware: a second color variant for the PS5 DualSense controller but this time in a more subdued black.

Sony also confirmed some previous rumors that this is just the first of many PS5 events that will be happening over the summer.

The event will be live-streamed on the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels and we'll, of course, be tuned in to bring you the latest updates as it happens.