Blackmagic releases major DaVinci Resolve update for Apple's M1 Pro and Max chips

Blackmagic Designs had already updated DaVinci Resolve to run natively on M1-powered MacBooks earlier this year. However, with the release of the new MacBook Pro 14 and 16-inch models with more powerful M1 Pro and Max CPUs, Blackmagic updated the popular video editing suite to run natively on the new chips and up to 5X faster, taking advantage of the architecture of the new chip.

DaVinci now supports the hardware acceleration for the Apple ProRes codec, which is proprietary to Apple chips. Blackmagic states that DaVinci will now run up to 5 times faster on the two new 14 and 16-inch MacBooks with that one update. Blackmagic stated, "With this massive speed increase, customers can now playback, edit and grade 8K projects even faster, and can work with up to 12 streams of 8K footage.", which is very exciting for content creators that will be buying new MacBook Pros with the new chipset.

DaVinci Resolve 17.4 update also brings native HDR and 120Hz video playback for MacBook Pro users and Dropbox integration, improved 3D keyer, support for ACES 1.3, gamut compression, and new CSC transforms, and improved compatibility with macOS Monterey.

Improved key features:

Hardware accelerated Apple ProRes on Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max.

120Hz support on Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max for smoother UI and playback.

Faster DaVinci Neural Engine performance on Mac OS 12.

Native HDR viewers on supported Mac hardware.

Comments and annotations sync between Dropbox Replay and DaVinci Resolve Studio.

Markers and comments sync between Dropbox and DaVinci Resolve Studio.

Export timeline markers titles as YouTube video or Quicktime chapters.

Steinberg VST3 support giving access to even more audio effects.

Simplified color management, SDR and HDR selection and new automatic project settings.

New Resolve FX including film halation.

Improved 3D keyer and matte finesse controls.

Text+ support for combining glyphs, vertical layouts and right to left for Arabic, Hebrew etc.

Significantly faster ProRes decode, encode and AI performance for M1.

Subtitle backgrounds auto resize and nested timelines decompose to parent.

There have also been improvements in the editing process, color, and the audio interface Fairlight. The vast improvements to DaVinci Resolve are staggering and continuous. Blackmagic continues to make DaVinci the best free video editing suite available. You can download your free copy here and learn more about DaVinci Resolve 17.4.