Walmart Black Friday deals 2021: Best early and upcoming discounts

Now available online, Walmart Black Friday deals ad give us a sneak peek at its upcoming holiday discounts. Although Black Friday isn't until November 26, Walmart's Black Friday Deals start November 3.

The big-box retailer will offer online and in-store deals on products from every category. Browse through Walmart's Black Friday ad and you'll find jaw-dropping discounts on laptops, tablets, wireless earbuds and more. Walmart Plus members get first dibs with early access to deals before everyone else.

If you want to start ticking items off your holiday gift lists, it's never too early to save.

The first round of Walmart Black Friday deals goes live online on November 3 at 7:00 p.m. ET and November 5 at 5:00 a.m. ET at a Walmart near you. The second round of deals will be available on November 10 and November 12, online and in-store, respectively.

One standout Black Friday Walmart deal offers the Samsung Chromebook 4 for just $87. Normally, it retails for $299, so that's $212 off its normal price. This is the Samsung Chromebook 4's lowest price in history and the cheapest Chromebook deal we've seen yet.

The Chromebook 4 has an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. While its specs may not blow you away, it's all you need creating docs, managing email and web browsing.

At just $87, this is the best Black Friday Chromebook deal we've seen so far.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday 2021 falls on Friday, November 26 this year. Technically, Black Friday is a one-day shopping event, however, awesome discounts can be had weeks before and the days after on Cyber Monday.

While the big shopping weekend is still weeks from now, early Black Friday-like deals are already here. This week, Amazon's Epic Daily Deals offers discounts for holiday shoppers who want to get an early start.

Black Friday 2021 is expected to offer tons of fantastic deals on today’s most coveted tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2021 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.

For the time being, check out the best early and upcoming Walmart Black Friday deals below.

Best Walmart Black Friday deals

Image Acer Chromebook Spin 311 2-in-1: was $299 now $129 @ Walmart

Now $170 off, the convertible Chromebook Spin 311 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops for the money. It packs an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, a 2.0-GHz MediaTek MT8183C Core Pilot 8-core processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB of memory. Compact, sleek and versatile, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is perfect for your day-to-day needs.

Image Lenovo Chromebook 3: was $219 now $169 @ Walmart

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 features an 11.6-inch HD display, an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, and a 32GB SSD. This Google Classroom-ready Chromebook is perfect for students and anyone else looking for a cheap laptop for basic tasks.

Image Gateway Ultra Slim: was $699 now $449 @ Walmart

This Walmart Black Friday deal knocks $250 off the Gateway Ultra-Slim 14-inch Notebook. Specs-wise it has a 14.1-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.0-GHz Intel Core i5-1035G1 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Integrated graphics and a 256GB SSD.

LG UltraGear 32" 165Hz Gaming Monitor: LG UltraGear 32" 165Hz Gaming Monitor: was $349 now $249 @ Walmart

Now $100 off, this LG UltraGear 32-inch Gaming Monitor (32GN550-B) is an incredible value. This 32-inch 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution display features a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time. It supports Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium to ensure buttery-smooth, lag-free gameplay.

Image Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: was $599 now $449 @ Walmart

Now $150 off, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is at its lowest price ever in this Black Friday worthy Walmart deal. In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review, we praise its gorgeous display, premium design and impressive 13+ hour battery life. The tablet in this deal features a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 750G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Image Sony WH-1000XM4 Bundle: was $349 now $248 @ Walmart

Save $102 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 are $102 off at Walmart — their biggest discount yet! Making this deal even sweeter, you get a free pair of Sony WI-SP500 Sports Wireless Headphones with your purchase (valued at $79). The Editor's Choice Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling cans block distractions, provide excellent sound and crystal clear phone calls. This is one of the best early Black Friday deals you can get right now.

Image Resident Evil Village: was $60 now $50 @ Walmart

Get $10 the latest entry in the Resident Evil franchise. Resident Evil Village is by far one of the greatest Resident Evil games since the Resident Evil 2 remake. It concludes the epic tale of Ethan Winters, and unlike Resident Evil 7, it answers quite a few questions about the Resident Evil universe as a whole.

Image Samsung Chromebook 4: was $299 now $87 @ Walmart

At $212 off the Samsung Chromebook 4 is a Black Friday steal! It's a great option if you want a secondary PC or a kid's first laptop and don't want to spend a fortune. This laptop packs an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768-pixel) display, Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. This Walmart Black Friday deal starts November 3.

Image HP Chromebook x360: was $299 now $179 @ Walmart

As shown in Walmart's Black Friday ad, the HP Chromebook x360 will be $120 off. This attractive 2-in-1 laptop features a sharp 12-inch (1366 x 912) touch screen and snappy keyboard. It packs a 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage with 15GB of free Google Drive storage. It's the perfect laptop for anyone looking for a cheap laptop to create docs, check email, browse the internet and stream content on. This Walmart Black Friday deal starts November 3.

Image Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB Portable Hard Drive: was $58 now $39 @ Walmart

One standout Walmart Black Friday ad takes $19 off the Toshiba Canvio Basics portable hard drive on Black Friday. This 2.5-inch USB-powered external hard drive instantly adds 1TB of storage to your laptop. SuperSpeed USB 3.2 and simple Windows plug-and-play installation makes the file transferring and storage quick and easy.

This Walmart Black Friday deal starts November 3.

This Walmart Black Friday deal starts November 3. View Deal