Best streaming device deals: Save on Chromecast, Fire TV stick and more

If you're shopping around for the best streaming device deals, we have good news. Thanks to this month's end-of-season sales, major retailers are slashing dollars off everything from TVs to media players.

Whether you want to cut the cable cord or access all of your streaming services from one place, a streaming device comes in handy. Today's best streaming devices make it easy to find and watch your favorite content. These portable media players put thousands of TV shows, movies and live TV channels at our fingertips. They also convert older model "dumb" televisions into modern smart TVs and customize our viewing experience.

So whether you want to pick up a streaming device for yourself or Father's Day shopping, it's a great time to save. From Google Chromecast with Google TV to the world's first kid-friendly HDMI stick, here are the best streaming device deals you can get right now.

Best streaming device deals

(opens in new tab) Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Roku Streaming Stick 4K is faster and more powerful than previous-gen Roku sticks. It features a long-range Wi-Fi receiver for twice the speed. This upgrade ensures smooth streaming in 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+. It's great for use with wall-mounted TVs, TVs farther from your router and if you want to cut the cord to cable. Best Buy (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

(opens in new tab) Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player: was $29 now $24 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Now $5 off, Roku Express is one the most affordable streaming devices out there. Plus, you get access to hundreds of free channels at no extra cost. Plus access movies and TV show with your favorite paid streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video, as well as cable alternatives like Sling. Amazon (opens in new tab)is running this same deal.