Best gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals 2020

Cyber Monday is upon us and with it some of the best gaming laptop deals of the season. Online Cyber Monday deals from Amazon to Walmart are in full form today with massive discounts on the best gaming machines on the market.

So if you've been hesitating to upgrade to a new gaming rig over the cost, fear not — we've got your back. We've rounded up all of the best gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals and there's sure to be an option that's just right for you.

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals right now

Whether you're looking for a fully-loaded rig or a cheap gaming laptop under $1000, there's a deal out there for you.

Cyber Monday is here and we’re seeing tons of fantastic deals on today’s top mobile tech. Be sure to check our Cyber Monday 2020 deals hub for the best holiday discounts. Here are the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals we're seeing so far.

Best Gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals

Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop: was $1,449 for $949 @ Lenovo

Currently $500 off via coupon "GOBBLEGOBBLE2", the Lenovo Legion 5i is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. This machine on sale packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, a 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, a 1TB secondary drive and GTX 1650 Ti graphics with 6GB of dedicated memory.View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop: was $1479.99 now $1079.99 @ B&H Photo

This 15.6-inch Lenovo laptop comes equipped with a 2.6 GHz i7-10750H CPU, a Nvidia RTX 2060 with 6GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage and a 144Hz refresh rate. All of that power for $1079.99 is a steal!

View Deal

Asus TUF FX506 Gaming Laptop: was $799 now $599 Best Buy

At $200, the Asus FX506 is a solid value gaming machine. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.5-GHz i5-10300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics,

and a 256GB SSD. This is one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals out there. View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 7 17.3 Gaming Laptop: was $1,599 now $1,229 @ Newegg

If you're looking for a beast of a gaming rig, you can save $370 on the Gigabyte Aorus 7. It packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) Thin Bezel 144Hz IPS display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics with 6GB of dedicated memory. View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop: was $1,099 now $979 @ Amazon

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy thanks to its lightning-fast SSD and epic battery life. It packs a 14-inch 1080p display, a Ryzen 7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. It's the perfect laptop deal for students who want a school laptop that can double as a casual gaming rig. View Deal

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,249 now $1,079 @ Amazon

The HP Omen 15 2020 (15-DH1020NR) packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 2.6-GHz i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.View Deal

HP Omen 15: was $1,299 now $899 @ Walmart

The HP Omen 15 comes outfitted with an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD and 256GB SSD combo and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU. The HP Omen 15 also comes bundled with a matching mouse and headset so you don't have to buy your gaming peripherals separately. View Deal

Alienware m15 R3 laptop: was $1,949 now $1,399 @ Dell

Game on! This mid-sized rig has a stellar 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 5.0-GHz Core i7-10750H CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

Alienware Area-51m R2 17.3" Gaming Laptop: was $2,349 now $1,763 Dell

Dell's Cyber Monday 2020 sneak peek takes up to $846 off Alienware Area-51m R2 machines — prices start at $1,763.99. This machine packs a 17.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.9-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory does the graphics handling.

View Deal

Dell G15 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,009 now $749 @ Dell

Now $260 cheaper, the Dell G15 15 is equipped with a 14-inch (1920x1080) 120Hz display, a hexacore 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of VRAM and a 256GB SSD. These specs come together to form a great affordable gaming laptop.

View Deal

Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals

Razer Basilisk Ultimate: $149 @ Amazon

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is a strong gaming mouse that offers smooth wireless performance, a comfortable design and a sweet adjustable scroll wheel.View Deal

Logitech G Pro Hero Gaming Mouse: was $69 now $56 @ Amazon

Logitech G Pro is designed in conjunction with top-rated esports athletes. Its 25K sensor delivers speedy frame processing of up to 400+ IPS with zero smoothing or filtering across the entire DPI range. Save $13 on this excellent gaming mouse. View Deal

MSI Clutch GM30 RGB Gaming Mouse: was $60 now $45 @ Amazon

The MSI Clutch GM30's Pixar Paw3327 optical sensor supports up to 6200 DPI and a 1000Hz polling rate. Its u-shaped edge lighting with RGB Mystic Light perfectly displays millions of colors and over 9 effects. This Cyber Monday deal knocks $15 off its regular price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this gaming mouse.

View Deal

HyperX Pulsefire Dart Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The HyperX Pulsefire Dart has a Pixart 3389 sensor and a split-button design featuring reliable Omron switches, you’ll have all the accuracy you need to crush the competition. It is Qi Certified for wireless charging and can last up to 50 hours per full charge. View Deal