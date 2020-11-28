Best Cyber Monday printer deals are at Walmart — Save up to 59% on HP, Canon and more

The best Walmart Cyber Monday deals don't just include laptops, but it also offers huge savings on Canon and HP all-in-one wireless printers. Walmart even slashed the price of its Flashforge 3D printer to just $299 in a bumper C yber Monday deal that will appeal to those of you looking to up your print game.

Keep in mind that some of these deals are going live at 12:00 AM ET on Monday, Nov 30, so you'll want to jump on them before they sell out. Walmart has tried to cover all the bases with its printer deals, providing the entry-level Canon TS3322 Wireless All In One Printer for just $19 (was $44) and the HP OfficeJet 5222 All-in-One Printer for $39 (was $99). However, both deals are currently out of stock for now. Stay tuned to this page when more are available.

Walmart Cyber Monday printer deals

HP OfficeJet 5222 All-in-One: was $99 now $39

This printer comes with 4 months of free ink, as part of HP's 'Instant Ink' program, which is a cost-effective way to stay on top of your ink requirements. And this is a perfect printer if you're looking for a color inkjet to print and/or copy a few hundred pages each month. It also comes with two-sided printing, and can be connected wirelessly via WiFi.View Deal

Canon TS3322 All In One Printer: was $39.99 now $19

If you're looking for a low-cost printer that can print, copy, and scan, and all over a WiFi connection, then the Canon Pixma TS3322 is a decent choice, especially given it's incredibly low price. But you can expect to pay a little more on ink, as it uses the 2-Cartridge FINE Hybrid Ink System.

FlashForge Adventurer 3 Lite 3D Printer: was $553 now $299

This is a wonderful, entry-level 3D printer that the whole family can enjoy. It comes fully-assembled and uses the traditional filament-based printing technique (you just feed a spool of plastic into the printer head, which then gets heated up and 'extruded' in layers that make up a 3D model). A few years ago, you would have had to pay in excess of $1000 for a 3D printer of this quality. And now it's yours for just $299.View Deal

HP LaserJet Pro MFP M521dn printer: was $899 now $699

The HP LaserJet Pro MFP M521dn printer is a jack-of-all-trades machine able to print, copy, scan and fax. It can also accommodate mobile printing. The printer is operated via an easy-to-navigate color touchscreen and features instant-on technology. View Deal

We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for the latest printer deals as and when they appear, and to ensure you don’t miss out, be sure to bookmark our Cyber Monday 2020 deals hub for this year's upcoming Cyber Monday discounts.