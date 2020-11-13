Black Friday is still days away, yet many of Best Black Friday noise-cancelling headphone deals are already here. Just about every major retailer is offering early Black Friday deals on the audio industries best noise-cancelling headphones.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or want to get a head start on your holiday shopping, it's never too early to start saving. Considering that big-box retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are already dropping Black Friday ads, the holiday shopping season is in full swing.

Bargain shoppers can expect to see never-before-seen discounts on headphones from Apple, AKG, Beats, Bose, Jabra, Sennheiser, Sony, and more.

Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on today's best mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for this year's best holiday discounts.

Best Black Friday noise-cancelling headphone deals

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds: was $249 now $194 @ Amazon

This early Amazon Black Friday deal takes $55 off the AirPods Pro. With decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design, the AirPods Pro is among the best wireless earbuds around. Snag them now for their lowest price yet.View Deal

Sony WF-SP800N True Wireless Earbuds: was $199 now $148 @ Amazon

The water and sweat resistant Sony WF-SP800N earbuds features digital noise-cancelling. They are a solid choice if you're looking for durable, long-lasting true wireless earbuds. At $52 off, they've never been cheaper at both Amazon and Best Buy. View Deal

Jabra Active 75t Wireless buds: was $179 now $159 @ Amazon

Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds feature an attractive design, long battery life and passive noise-cancellation. Now $20 off, it's one of the best cheap AirPods alternatives you can get. View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds: was $229 now $168 @ Amazon

The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are a wireless triumph. They offer stellar sonics, impressive noise-cancellation, and a plethora of features, like built-in Alexa for easy voice access to music, news, and more. They're now $62 off, Best Buy offers this same deal. View Deal

Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones: was $199 now $88 @ Amazon

Sony WHCH710N noise cancelling headphones have been discounted at the incredibly low price of $88. These high quality, long-lasting, Bluetooth compatible headphones are now $112 cheaper than they were previously.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Heaphones:$349 now $226 @ Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones offer signature Sony sound, industry-leading noise-cancellation, and 30 hours of battery life. Get them for $123 off.View Deal

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones: was $299 now $197 @ Walmart

Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones feature active noise-cancelling, an advanced acoustic system, and up to 22 hours of battery life. For a limited time, select Beats Solo Pro colors $100 off. View Deal