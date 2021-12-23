Apple Watch Series 7 price drop takes $60 off

Another Apple Watch Series 7 price drop was bound to occur before the year's end. So if cost has you hesitant, here's your chance to snag Apple's new smartwatch for its best price yet.

Right now, Amazon offers the Apple Watch Series 7 for $339. Normally, you'd expect to shell out $399, so that's $60 in savings. This marks the Watch Series 7's lowest price ever and one of the best Apple deals we've seen all year.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): was $399 now $339 @ Amazon Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): was $399 now $339 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch Series 7 is now $60 off and its lowest price ever. Over the Watch Series 6, it offers a larger display and 33% faster wireless charging. It features a 41mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor. This is one of the best Apple deals you can get.

Apple's Watch Series 7 smartwatch has a larger display and faster wireless charging than the Apple Watch Series 6. It sports a 41mm aluminum case, and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the wearable is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor.

In our Apple Watch Series 7 review, we found its health/fitness tracking and intuitive interface impressive. We also liked its large, bright display and stylish design. We gave the Apple Watch Series 7 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice smartwatch.

Over the Watch Series 6, the Apple Watch Series 7 has more rounded edges to create a seamless blending of screen and watch. A slight increase to the overall size of the watch facilitates the larger display. This release offers 41mm and 45mm size options — up from 40mm and 44mm.

Like its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 6 is swim-proof up to 50 meters and is now IP6X dust resistant. Additionally, the front crystal is stronger and more crack-resistant.

In a nutshell, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the best smartwatch to buy.

There's no telling how long this Apple Watch deal will last, so we recommend you grab it while you still can.