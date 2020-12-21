Apple Watch Series 6 now $60 off in last minute holiday deal

Good news for procrastinators searching for a last minute gift. Right now, you can get the Apple Watch Series 6 for a great price and get it before Christmas.

Currently, Amazon offers the Apple Watch Series 6 for $339. When not on sale, this smartwatch retails for $399, so you're saving $60. It's the second lowest price we've seen for this watch and one of the best Apple deals you can get at the moment. Best Buy offers this same deal.

Apple Watch Series 6 deal

The Apple Watch Series 6 is one of the best smartwatches to buy for anyone in the Apple ecosystem.

It's the only Apple Watch with blood oxygen level measuring for fitness and general health tracking. Running the latest watchOS 7, the Watch Series 6 also provides comprehensive sleep tracking.

The Apple Watch Series 6's processor is based on the A13 chipset found in Apple's iPhone SE and iPhone 11. This gives it a performance boost of 20% over the Series 5 smartwatch. Although it has the same 18 hour battery life as the Watch Series 5, it charges 30 minutes faster than its predecessor at 1.5 hours.

So if you're looking for a thoughtful gadget gift for that someone special, the Apple Watch Series 6 is a solid choice.

Like all Apple deals, this one is as stock permits, so we recommend you act fast!