Epic deal! Get $50 off Apple Watch Series 6

If you’re a bargain hunter, you already know the first rule about Apple products is to stay clear of the tech giant's latest models. Previous generations get great software support and a lower price means your bank account won’t feel so empty.

However, in a better 180 than I could ever achieve on a skateboard, Apple has shaved $50 off the latest and greatest Watch Series 6. Expect prices starting from just $349 at Best Buy and Walmart.

Apple Watch Series 6 deals

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS (40mm): was $399 now $349 @ Walmart

On top of the already incredible suite of features and design we’ve grown to love, Apple's latest smartwatch now features a brighter display, a new S6 CPU, and built-in blood oxygen sensors that support Apple's new Blood Oxygen app. Better yet, it now features a $50 price cut.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS (44mm): was $429 now $379 @ Best Buy

For $30 extra, you can get the Apple Watch Series 6 with a bigger 44mm screen. Expect the same features as the 40mm, including all the connectivity options and the additional Apple Health features — now at a great price.View Deal

These days, a smartphone purchase doesn’t have to stop at the phone itself. There is a world of smartphone accessories to make the most out of your latest gadget, and the Apple Watch Series 6 is one of the best for any iPhone user.

It's water-resistant up to 50 meters, has an always-on OLED touchscreen, a 64-bit dual-core S6 processor, and a built-in GPS. Connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 5GHz Wi-Fi, and a U1 Ultra Wideband location chip.

Plus, for those who take their health seriously and love a data-driven focus on staying at peak performance, this is the only Apple Watch with blood oxygen level monitoring to go along with all its other accurate fitness tracking. Battery is not a problem either, offering the same 18 hours you got from previous iterations for all-day, worry-free battery life.

One thing we all know for certain is that these deals come and go in a snap, so don’t miss out!