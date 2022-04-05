Apple Watch SE falls to $259 for Amazon's one-day sale event

The Apple Watch SE is one of the best smartwatches and a cheaper Apple Watch Series 7 alternative. Amazon's one-day sale (opens in new tab) on select wearables slashes dollars off the GPS version.

For today only, you can get the Apple Watch SE 44mm Smartwatch for $259 at Amazon. It typically sells for $309, so that's $50 off and just $10 shy of its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (GPS): was $309 now $259 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

For today only, Amazon is slashing $50 off the Apple Watch SE. Apple's mid-tier smartwatch houses the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5 and a display that's 30% brighter than the Apple Watch 3. This smartwatch supports emergency calls, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.

As an alternative, Amazon also offers Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch for $139 ($40 off).

The Apple Watch SE is one of the mobile tech industry's best wearables. It runs on the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5.

Over the Apple Watch 3, the Watch SE's display is 30% brighter and it supports emergency calling, fall detection and noise monitoring. Rounding out the Apple Watch SE's specs is 50-meter water resistance, a built-in compass, and an always-on altimeter.

Although we didn't test this model, Apple Watch SE reviews on Amazon average 4.7 out of 5-stars. Feedback from satisfied customers praise its fitness and workout tracking along with its vast library of apps. The Apple Watch SE's performance monitoring makes it great for runners.

And with seamless Apple device connectivity and MacBook unlocking capabilities, the Apple Watch SE is the best smartwatch for most Apple users. So if you're looking for a smartwatch to add to your arsenal of gadgets, the Apple Watch SE is a solid choice.

This deal ends April 6, so we recommend you act now.