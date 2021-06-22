AndaSeat gaming chairs deeply discounted for Prime Day — Up to 40% off!

AndaSeat has a huge Prime Day sale running on its gaming chairs with deep discounts on some of our favorite chairs. The AndaSeat T-Pro II that we reviewed earlier this year is just $299 on Amazon, a phenomenal savings from its $499 retail price.

The AndaSeat T-Pro II is incredibly comfortable with a stylish modern look and excellent back support, but that's not the only AndaSeat gaming chair on sale, here's a look at the best options available during Prime Day 2021.

AndaSeat T-Pro II gaming chair: was $500 now $300 @ Amazon

The AndaSeat T-Pro II is a comfortable and stylish gaming chair that doesn't scream gaming chair, a perfect pairing for a home office. It offers excellent back support and a wide range of adjustments for the armrests to find the perfect fit for you. Take your pick among the blue, black or grey finish, all are on sale.View Deal

AndaSeat Kaiser 2 gaming chair: was $499 now $309 @ Amazon

Taller gamers give the AndaSeat Kaiser 2 a look. It offers the same awesome adjustability, but can accommodate people up to 6'10" tall and up to 440 pounds. Choose from the basic black or a red and black finish for the same great discount.View Deal

AndaSeat Jungle gaming chair: was $299 now $239 @ Amazon

The most affordable option from AndaSeat the Jungle features a PVC leather finish in either all black or black with red accents. It loses some of the armrest adjustability of the rest, but still offers a lifetime framework warranty and the same extensive 90-160 degree tilt as the rest.View Deal

With many of the AndaSeat deals you'll need to check the "Apply coupon" box to make sure you are getting the deepest discount, just be sure to verify that it shows once you get to checkout.

Prime Day ends June 22 so be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.