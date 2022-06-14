AirPods Max hit all-time low of $429 — save $120 on Apple's noise-cancelling headphones

Apple's AirPods Max headphones deliver quality sound and stellar noise cancellation. One never-before-seen discount nets you big savings on our favorite ear cans.

For a limited time, Amazon has the AirPods Max on sale for $429. Usually, you'd have to shell out $549 for these headphones, so that's $120 in savings. This marks the AirPods Max's lowest price ever and one of the best Apple deals of the season. In fact, it's one of the best headphone deals we've tracked this year.

If you're in the market for wireless earbuds, Amazon offers the AirPods Pro for $175 ($74 off).

Currently $120 off at Amazon, the AirPods Max are at their lowest price yet. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Apple's AirPods Max are among our top picks for best noise-cancelling headphones. They feature powerful H1 chips, nine microphones, 40mm drivers and tons of sensors.

In our AirPods Max review , we praise the headphones' gorgeous design, great sound quality and powerful active noise-cancelling. We gave the AirPods Max a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars, backed by our Editor's Choice cosign.

The AirPods Max feature Spatial Audio which provides an immersive listening experience. This state-of-the-art audio technology creates the illusion of a 360-degree soundscape. In one test, listening to Lil Nas X’s, “Montero" (Call Me By Your Name) his vocals seemingly echoed from both sides.

Apple engineers thoughtfully designed the AirPods Max to be minimalist, chic and comfortable. Our reviewer wore them for nine and a half hours and had no complaints. The headphones' mesh fabric-covered memory foam ear cups keep the ears cozy and dry.

With a weight of 13.6 ounces and 7.4 x 6.6 x 3.3 inches, the AirPods Max are heavier than competitors. They weigh more than the Bose Noise-Canceling 700 Headphones (9 ounces, 8 x 6.5 x 2-inches) and the Sony WH-1000XM4 (8.9 ounces).

We suspect this AirPods Max deal won't last too long, so we recommend you jump on it quick.