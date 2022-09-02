Apple's AirPods Max headphones return to record low price of $429 for Labor Day

Apple's AirPods Max headphones are back on sale for their lowest price ever for Labor Day. If you're looking for a price break on Apple's stellar noise-cancelling ear cans, listen to this.

Currently, Amazon offers the AirPods Max for $429 in various colors. These over-ear Apple headphones usually cost $549, so that's $120 in savings. Out of all the Apple deals we've tracked all summer, this is one of the most epic.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: $549 $429 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

At $120 off at Amazon for Labor Day, the AirPods Max are at their lowest price yet. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Apple's AirPods Max are among our top picks for best noise-cancelling headphones. They feature powerful H1 chips, nine microphones, 40mm drivers and tons of sensors.

In our AirPods Max review , we praise the headphones' gorgeous design, great sound quality and powerful active noise-cancelling. We gave the AirPods Max a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars, backed by our Editor's Choice cosign.

The AirPods Max feature Spatial Audio which provides an immersive listening experience. This state-of-the-art audio technology creates the illusion of a 360-degree soundscape. In one test, listening to Lil Nas X’s, “Montero" (Call Me By Your Name) his vocals seemingly echoed from both sides.

Apple engineers thoughtfully designed the AirPods Max to be minimalist, chic and comfortable. Our reviewer wore them for nine and a half hours and had no complaints. The headphones' mesh fabric-covered memory foam ear cups keep the ears cozy and dry.

With a weight of 13.6 ounces and 7.4 x 6.6 x 3.3 inches, the AirPods Max are heavier than competitors. They weigh more than the Bose Noise-Canceling 700 Headphones (9 ounces, 8 x 6.5 x 2-inches) and the Sony WH-1000XM4 (8.9 ounces).

For more deals like this, visit out our Labor Day sales 2022 hub for the best end of season discounts.