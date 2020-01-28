Act fast: Save up to 40% on select laptops at Amazon

Looking to buy a laptop on the cheap? Amazon has a one-day laptop sale you can't afford to miss. The retail giant is closing out the month with up to 30% off select laptops.

As part of the sale, you can get the Dell G5 15 gaming laptop for $999. That's $100 off and the best price we've seen for this entry-level gaming laptop. It packs a 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. It's one of the best laptop deals right now.

Dell G5 Gaming Laptop: was $1,099.99 now $999 @ Amazon

This G5 gaming laptop from Dell packs a 15.6" 1080p display, a 2.6 GHz 9th Gen Core i7-9750H 6-core CPU, 16GB RAM, a GTX 1650 GPU and a 256GB SSD.

Acer Spin 5 2-in-1 Laptop: was $799 now $549 @ Amazon

The Acer Spin 5 can be used as a laptop or tablet. It offers a bright display and a comfortable keyboard. This model packs a Core i5-8265U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

HP Chromebook 14: was $279 now $179 @ Amazon

The HP Chromebook 14-inch laptop features an AMD dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. At $101 off, it's at its lowest price yet.

Acer Swift 7 Laptop: was $1,524 now $899 @ Amazon

The Acer Swift 7 is one of the world's thinnest laptops. This model packs a bright 1080p touch display and solid battery life. It includes a Core i7-7Y75 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Looking for a versatile 2-in-1 instead? Amazon also offers the Acer Spin 5 for just $549 ($251 off). It packs an 8th Gen Core i5-8265U quad-core CPU, Alexa Built-in, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

These laptop deals end January 28, so act fast to save on your next big purchase.