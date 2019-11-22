Couples gift-buying guide

Like it or not, the holidays are nearly upon us. And if you're in a relationship, picking out the ideal gift for your significant other can be a daunting task. Do they like gold or silver? Socks or underwear? Chocolate or not-chocolate? The stakes have never been higher.

Never fear — we're here to help. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just weeks away, we've narrowed down some killer gifts for that special techie on your list. Get the mistletoe ready.

Newvante Adjustable Laptop Desk

Sometimes, wouldn't you rather stay under the covers? Good news! You can Netflix and chill (their laptop) with this adjustable desk, which is constructed from elegant bamboo. The hidden USB fan will keep their machine from overheating, and the integrated storage drawer is perfect for stashing small peripherals. (Or mints.) Bonus: It's the perfect size for breakfast in bed.

Logitech K380

You let your other half have some space every now and then, right? Now they can do the same with their laptop, tablet or smartphone — simultaneously. This Logitech K380 Bluetooth keyboard can sync with up to three devices at once, switching between them as needed. Now their tech can be as untethered as they are.

Logitech MX Master 2S

As a complement to that new keyboard, the Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse takes productivity to another level. Enabled with Logitech Flow technology, they can effortlessly navigate between several computers (up to three), just by moving the cursor to the edge of the screen. If you like sharing stuff with each other on your laptops — even if you're a Mac and he's not — this ergonomic accessory is as compatible as you are.

Corsair MM300

Dating a gamer who's good with their hands? Here's one way to show them you're their biggest fan. This elegant mouse pad is stitched on the edges to avoid fraying, and designed with precision reflexes in mind. Whenever they sit down to annihilate noobs, they'll think of you.

Modoker Vintage Laptop Backpack

Who says baggage is a bad thing? This handsome backpack accommodates laptops up to 15.6 inches, with plenty of room left over for books, magazines, stationary — and your heart. (Six compartments total.) Available in black or gray, the smart leather accents complete the look. Bonus: An external USB charging port puts the "power" in "power walk." (Battery pack not included.)

Jackery SuperCharge Portable Charger

Your love might be forever, but that laptop's charge sure isn't. Juice up with this massive 26,800 mAh battery, which delivers superfast 45W output to any device you can throw at it — laptops, smartphones, you name it. Just how much power do you get? On a full charge, you can refill a 15-inch MacBook 1.8 times, or an iPhone X 7.3 times. Which is perfect for unlimited texts of "xoxoxoxo."

SanDisk Portable (1GB to 5GB)

The longer the relationship, the more media that relationship accumulates. And if they're taking all those holiday selfies in high-res, they'll run out of storage on that laptop eventually. Designed for both Windows and Mac, this hard drive can also back up their PS4 or Xbox One; the included USB 3.0 cable makes it a snap.

Amazon Fire HD 10

This will definitely show them you're interested — without breaking the bank. It's also the very best tablet Amazon has to offer right now, thanks to superior screen quality, long battery life (nearly 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery Test) and a freshly added USB-C port. It's the perfect device for curling up next to a roaring fire, particularly if you share an Amazon Prime account.

Apple iPad

Hey, you've been putting in a lot of FaceTime. And if you're not, giving the gift of an iPad should make your intentions clear. Apple's newest tablet is a great companion for Apple Arcade, and the speedy performance makes multitasking a breeze. Prepare to watch them swoon; it's not a casual fling anymore.

Asus Chromebook Flip C434

Haven't signed a lease together yet? Don't worry, the Chromebook Flip should prove you're all about commitment. This is one of our favorite convertible notebooks to date, boasting a sleek aluminum chassis, brilliant 14-inch display, powerful speakers and excellent battery life. The slick Chrome OS is an alternative to both Windows and Mac. You both like going off the beaten path, right?

Alienware Area-51m

Engagement rings are cool, but nothing says '“to infinity and beyond" quite like an Alienware rig. The gamer in your life will flip over the customizable lighting, gorgeous 17.3-inch display (1920 x 1080) and powerful Nvidia GeForce graphics. It's the most powerful desktop replacement we've reviewed to date, and since it's not very mobile, it'll give the hint that you're not going anywhere. Bonus: They can swap out the CPU, GPU, RAM and storage if they need an upgrade. Yep, this laptop is as future-proof as your relationship.

Dell XPS 13

If your love is already priceless, give them the best laptop money can buy. (In our opinion, anyway.) Dell supercharged this bad boy by upgrading the XPS 13 with 10th-Gen Comet Lake processors. Combine outstanding performance with a gorgeous 4K display; a premium, ultraportable chassis; and a decent keyboard, and you've got a gift they’ll take everywhere —- to remember you by, of course.

LG 24MP59G-P

Bigger is better, but that's not all. This 24-inch Full HD display comes with 1ms Motion Blur Reduction technology for more precise gaming. AMD FreeSync cuts down on tearing and stuttering, and Dynamic Action Sync minimizes input lag. There are three gamer modes, two first-person-shooter modes and even an RTS pre-set mode. If you can get him to put the controller down, this monitor is also the perfect size for binge-watching your favorite shows together in bed.

Evil Shift Controller Xbox One

Speak of the devil. With over 24 colorful faceplates to choose from, the awesome aesthetics for this controller are just the beginning. Shift enhancements, Fortnite mods, tactile triggers and a plethora of other customization options allow for a truly unique gift. Coincidentally, the buttons are ultra-sensitive — just like you.

Blue Yeti X

Do you have a musician in your life? Aspiring podcaster? YouTube influencer? Give the gift of perpetual gab with one of the best USB microphones money can buy. The Yeti X has four recording modes (stereo, cardioid, omnidirectional and bidirectional), lots of useful presets and superb audio quality. From the spiffy customizable lighting to the advanced Blue Voice software, this mic will add some Good Morning, Vietnam pizzazz to their workspace.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

Sometimes, silence is golden. These active noise-cancelling cans are incredibly comfortable, and your sweetheart will appreciate the equal weight distribution as s/he rocks out around the house. Capacitive touch controls make it easy to sweep through that playlist you made, and the Bose Music app adds an extra layer of customization. Alexa (or Siri or Google) is there to help when you're not around, thanks to the integrated digital assistant button.

AirPods Pro

For the fashion-forward jetsetter on your list, you can't do much better than Apple's latest Bluetooth buds. The audio quality is fantastic, the ANC feature is surprisingly powerful and the Transparency Mode lets in ambient noise from the surrounding environment with a quick tap. Now, if only your relationship had a Transparency mode….