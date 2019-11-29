Best Amazon Black Friday deals in 2019

Update: Black Friday is over, but Amazon is still celebrating the shopping season. For more discounts, see our best Amazon Cyber Monday deals page.

It's officially Black Friday and as such, Amazon Black Friday deals are off to a strong start. The mega-retailer is currently offering some of the best Black Friday deals we've seen yet.

So far, the best Amazon Black Friday deals include an epic price low on the 2019 MacBook Air and over 50% off our favorite Logitech gaming mouse. Not one to rest on its laurels, Amazon is also slashing the price of iPads, gaming monitors, 4K TVs, and some of our favorite cheap gaming laptops.

The entire team at LaptopMag has been tracking the best Amazon Black Friday deals all month, comparing prices, and pointing you to the retailer's best deals of the day. But now it's time to reap the benefits of our work and get yourself some high-quality tech at super affordable prices. Be sure to bookmark our page and check back often for new Amazon Black Friday deals, as we'll be updating this page frequently. (And make sure to follow our best Cyber Monday deals coverage for the best post-Black Friday sales).

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals

MacBook Air 13" 2019 (256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

Apple's 2019 MacBook Air packs a 13.3" Retina display with True Tone technology and Touch ID. For a limited time, it's $200 off its normal retail price and you can get it in all of the available colors.View Deal

MacBook Air 13" (2017): was $999 now $649 @ Amazon

Need an affordable Mac that has a good keyboard? The 2017 MacBook Air may be a few years old, but it's still a solid machine with excellent battery life and an even better keyboard. It's now $20 shy of its all-time price low. View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49.99 now $29.99 @ Amazon

The all-new Amazon Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. View Deal

Xbox One S All Digital Console: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

The all-digital version of the Xbox One S lets you enjoy disc-free gaming. The 1TB console comes with downloads of Forza Horizon 3, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Minecraft. It's currently at an all-time price low.View Deal

Amazon Devices

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49.99 now $29.99 @ Amazon

The all-new Amazon Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $79.99 now $49.99 @ Amazon

Need a bigger screen? The Fire HD 8 offers a larger and sharper 8-inch screen. It also packs an upgraded 1.9-megapixel front camera, which makes for better selfies. View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: was $99.99 now $59.99 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet packs a lot of entertainment into seven inches. Even better, it comes with a 2-year worry free warranty that replaces the tablet should it break. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet: was $129.99 now $79.99 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet is a great entertainment and education tool for children. It features the same 2-year worry-free warranty found on the 7-inch tablet, but we prefer this model for its better screen and performance. View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $129.99 now $84.99 @ Amazon

With its long battery life and waterproof shell, the Kindle Paperwhite can keep up with the biggest bookworms. Now at its lowest price ever, it's a great bargain. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a solid device that boasts 4K resolution and quick menu navigation. It's also great for listening to music and interacting with Amazon's Alexa assistant. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $49.99 now $22 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen is our all-time top-rated smart speaker. For a limited time, Amazon is taking $20 off its best-selling smart speaker. This is the lowest price its ever been. View Deal

Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59.99 now $34.99 @ Amazon

The All-new Echo Dot with Clock is a revamped 3rd-gen Echo Dot now with a built-in LED display. The new Echo Dot can show time, temperature, or a timer. This is an all time low price for this Alexa device.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89.99 now $49 @ Amazon

This Echo Show 5 is a compact version of the Echo Show. It features a 5.5-inch display, video call support, and more. Save $40 on this smart display, which makes it the lowest price we've ever seen for this smart display. View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro w/ Echo Show 5: was $338.99 now $179 @ Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro gives you a 1080p live feed of your front door. This bundle includes a free Echo Show 5, so you can see who's at your front door. It's currently on sale for $179, which is an epic steal. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch display and a built-in camera shutter that blocks its camera lens when it's not in use. Despite its compact size, it provides booming audio. View Deal

Laptops and Tablets

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

The standard iPad offers some serious bang for your buck. For most people, this is the tablet to buy. It has a gorgeous display, very long battery life and now supports the Smart Keyboard. This specific model comes with 32GB of storage.View Deal

Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB): was $499 now $400 @ Amazon

If you want a powerful tablet but don't want to pay the crazy iPad Pro prices, then get the Air. Arguably the best tablets ever, the iPad Air has fast performance, long battery life and a beautiful display. It's on sale for $469, but you can save $69 with the on-screen coupon.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 64GB): was $799 now $649 @ Amazon

The most advanced tablet ever made, the iPad Pro offers laptop-level performance in a sleek design. Other highlights include a bright, vivid display, insane battery life and improved stylus support.View Deal

MacBook Air 13" (256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

Need more than just 128GB of storage space. Snag the 256GB MacBook Air (2019) $200 off at Amazon right now. It's an all-time price low for this model, which we recommend over the base model. View Deal

MacBook Pro 15" (512GB): was $2,799 now $2,349 @ Amazon

This 15-inch MacBook Pro is alive! This config packs a Core i9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Now at its lowest price ever, this notebook is $450 off its regular price. View Deal

Acer Chromebook 11 N7: was $199.99 now $149.99 @ Amazon

The Acer Chromebook 11 N7 packs an 11.6" HD display, a 2.4 GHz Celeron N3060 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. View Deal

Acer Chromebook 314: was $372 now $190 @ Amazon

With its 15.6 HD display, up to 2.4GHz AMD Dual-Core A4-9120C CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, the Chromebook 314 is perfect for your day to day computing. Get it now from Amazon for just $190. View Deal

Acer Chromebook R11: was $299 now $258 @ Amazon

The Acer Chromebook R11 offers versatility and an estimated 10 hour battery life, making it ideal for school, work or play. This Celeron-powered convertible has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.View Deal

Surface Laptop 3: was $1,299 00 now $959 @ Amazon

The Surface Laptop 3 has a 13.5-inch display, a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You can get it now for $350 off from Amazon with an eCoupon.View Deal

HP Stream 14: was $229 now $169 @ Amazon

Need a laptop for social media surfing, checking emails and light productivity? The $169 HP Stream 14 is right up your alley offering an Intel Celeron processor and 1TB of cloud storageView Deal

Razer Blade Stealth 13: was $1,399 now $999 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Razer Blade Stealth 13 on sale for just $999.99. That's a massive $400 price cut. It packs a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Amazon Black Friday deals don't get better than this! View Deal

Razer Blade 15 (RTX 2070): was $2,599 now $2,099 @ Amazon

Sleek, lightweight and powerful, the Razer Blade 15 is the ultimate in portable gaming. Armed with an Intel Core i7 CPU, 512GB SSD and Nvidia RTX 2070, the Blade 15 is ideal for gaming, work and everything in between. View Deal

Razer Blade 15 (RTX 2080): was $2,999 now $2,699 @ Amazon

This Razer Blade 15 is a lean, mean gaming machine. Not only does it have a Core i7 processor, it's outfitted with an RTX 2080 GPU, making it one of the most powerful gaming laptops in the land. View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus M: was $2,199 now $1,749 @ Amazon

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M is working with a stacked deck when it comes to gaming. Not only does the laptop have a Core i7 processor and Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU, there's a 1920 x 1080 144Hz display for buttery-smooth images. View Deal

Asus Chromebook C425: was $499 now $319 @ Amazon

The Asus Chromebook C425 is stylish with decent power thanks to its Intel Core m3 processor. It's great for light productivity and web surfing. View Deal

Components and Accessories

Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

If you need an external webcam, this is the one to buy. Period. It's been our top pick for years for its excellent 1080p photo/video quality and sturdy grip.View Deal

Logitech G502 SE Hero: was $80 now $35 @ Amazon

You can pick up the Logitech G502 SE Hero wired gaming mouse for 56% off on Amazon. It's super comfortable, offers a customizable scroll-wheel and even lets you put weights in it to make it feel heavier in your hands.View Deal

Corsair Void RGB Elite Gaming Headset: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

This lightweight gaming headset features 50mm neodymium drivers and offers 7.1 surround sound. In order to accommodate marathon gaming sessions, the headset has breathable microfiber mesh earcups.View Deal

Dell 27" P-Series 1080p Monitor: was $299 now $188 @ Amazon

The Dell P2719H features 1080p resolution, ultra-thin bezels, and HDMI/DisplayPort/VGA connectivity. Amazon currently has it on sale at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Samsung Bar Plus 32GB USD 3.0 Flash: was $13.99 now $8.99 @ Amazon

This USB 3.1 flash drive offers transfer speed up to 200MB/s for photos, videos, music, and docs. Get it now for $5 off. View Deal

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD: was $169.99 now $124.99 @ Amazon

Add extra space to any PC device with this high-capacity portable SSD. It delivers read speeds up to 550MB/s so you can save time when transferring high-res images and 4K UHD videos. It's now $45 off which is the cheapest this SSD has ever been. View Deal

Oculus Rift S: was $400, now $350 @ Microsoft

The Oculus Rift S is one of the top VR headsets currently available right now. And for just $350, it's nearly the price of a console, which might be the cheapest a full-fledged VR headset has been.View Deal

Logitech K400 Plus Keyboard: was $49.99 now $17.99 @ Amazon

The Logitech K400 Plus is a compact and slim wireless TV keyboard with touchpad. For a limited time, it's $22 off and at its lowest price ever.

View Deal

HTC Cosmos VR Headset: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon

HTC next-generation headset, the Cosmos offers better graphics than its predecessors as well as a sleek new design, fewer wires and integrated sensors. That means no more bulky exterior sensors.View Deal

Headphones

Bose QC35 II headphones: was $349 now $279 @Amazon

The Bose QC35 II deliver superior noise cancelling performance in a lightweight and comfortable design. You also get instant access to Siri or Google Assistant, pristine audio quality and 20 hours of battery life on a charge. This is one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen. View Deal

Beats urBeats3 Earphones: was $59.95 now $49.99 @ Amazon

The urBeats3 are wired earbuds that offer tight, deep bass. You can get them with a 3.5mm cable for $49. Alternatively, iPhone/iPad owners can get them with a Lightning connector for a few bucks less at $42. View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $154.99 @ Amazon

One of the 2019 AirPods' new features is that they can be charged wirelessly via Apple's new wireless AirPods charger. Amazon has the AirPods w/ the wireless charger on sale for $154.99, which is this bundle's second lowest price ever.View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $300 now $129 @ Amazon

These wireless headphones give you booming sound and a long-battery 40-hour battery life. Now half price at Amazon, it's a steal!View Deal

4K TVs

TCL 65" 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $928 was $549 at Amazon

The TCL 65" 4K Roku Smart TV (65S525) puts thousands of streaming channels at your fingertips. With over 500,000 movies and TV episodes to choose from, you'll always have something to watch. For a limited time, it's $328 off at Amazon.View Deal

Insignia 50" 4K Fire TV: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon

The Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV Edition delivers a detailed Ultra HD picture along with vibrant colors, and you get easy access to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus and more. Plus, it comes with an Alexa voice remote.



View Deal

Insignia 43" 4K Fire TV: was $300 now $199 @ Amazon

The 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Insignia is the best Amazon Fire TV television you can buy, complete with 4K resolution and HDR support. All screen sizes are from $50 to $120 off. The 43-inch model is at its cheapest price ever.View Deal

TCL 4-series 50-inch 4K Roku TV: was $479 now $249 @ Amazon

Save big on this Roku TV from TCL, which offers a 50-inch 4K picture along with easy access to all the major streaming services. The 4-series supports HDR for the best image quality and includes 3 HDMI ports.

View Deal

Sony X800G 65" 4K TV: was $999 now $698 at Amazon

The Sony X800G is a great TV with excellent smart features. It offers HDR support and also packs Sony's Android TV interface. For a limited time, Amazon is taking from $201 to $901 off every screen size.View Deal

Samsung QLED 4K TVs: Up to 47% off at Amazon

Act fast: Samsung is taking up to 45% off select 2019 Samsung QLED 4K TVs. After discount, you can get a Samsung 43-inch 4K QLED TV for just $497.99 ($200 off). It's the cheapest Samsung QLED we've seen to date. View Deal

TCL 75" 4K Roku Smart TV: was $2,229.99 now $1,299.99 @ Amazon

This 75-inch 4K Roku Smart TV features a resolution of 2160p, Dolby Vision and HDR. Access more than 500,000 movies and TV shows. It's currently $900 off.

View Deal

Bluetooth Speakers

Sony SRS-XB12 Extra Bass Portable Speaker: was $59.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Compact and portable, the Sony SRS-XB12 features extra bass and is IP67 waterproof and dustproof. Snag on now at its lowest price ever.

View Deal

JBL Flip 5: was $119.95 now $99.99 @ Amazon

The portable JBL Flip 5 features a 44mm driver, 20W output, and a 4800mAh battery. It supports stereo pairing, USB-C quick charging, and is IPX7 waterproof. View Deal

JBL Flip 4 was $79.95 now $59.99 @ Amazon

The portable JBL Flip 4 features a 40mm driver, 16W output, and a 3000mAh battery. It supports stereo pairing and is IPX7 waterproof. View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 500: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The Bose Home Speaker 500 boasts the widest sound of any smart speaker, a built-in color display, and eight noise cancelling mics to hear you from across the room. It supports both Alexa and Google Assistant.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 300: was $259 now $199 @ Amazon

The Bluetooth-based Bose Home Speaker 300 has Amazon's and Google's digital assistants built right in. It offers 360-degree sound and is also AirPlay 2 compatible. At $60 off, it's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Health and Fitness

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $355 at Amazon

The new Apple Watch Series 5 features an always-on display that dims itself when not in direct view. It also has a built-in compass and faster S5 processor. It's now $44 off with a clipped coupon. It's one of the best deals we've seen so far for Apple's new flagship watch. View Deal

23andMe DNA Test: was $199 now $99

The 23andMe DNA Test includes over 125 reports on your health, wellness, and ancestry. Reports include info on inherited health conditions to a family tree history. Normally priced at $199, Amazon has it on sale for just $99. View Deal

Black Friday Quick Picks