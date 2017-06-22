XPS 13 QHD Touch Laptop Drops to $899

The XPS 13 is our favorite ultrabook of 2017. It perfectly blends portability, usability, and style. Although it belongs to Dell's premium line of laptops, it's on sale so frequently that you should never pay full price.

Case in point: You can now get the XPS 13 with a QHD touchscreen for $899.99 via coupon code "50OFF699". That's the absolute cheapest price we've seen for this laptop. It's also $50 cheaper than last week's deal, while keeping the same configuration.

In addition to the 13.3-inch, 3200 x 1800 touchscreen LCD, you get a 2.3GHz Core i5-6200U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

If you're worried about the laptop's QHD screen eating up your battery, rest assured that you'll still get above average battery life from this laptop. In our battery tests, the 1080p XPS 13 endured for a very impressive 13 hours and 49 minutes.

Meanwhile, the XPS 13 with QHD touchscreen came in at 9 hours and 11 minutes. While that's over 4 hours and 38 minutes less, the QHD laptop still managed to beat the ultraportable category average of 8 hours and 5 minutes. Moreover, our test system packed a slightly more power-hungry Core i7, whereas this machine is built around a Core i5.

The XPS 13 QHD Laptop is simply an all-around excellent laptop. At $251 off list price, it's one of the best XPS deals we've come across.