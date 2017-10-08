How to Recover a Deleted or Unsaved File in Microsoft Excel

Accidentally deleting a file you’ve spent hours working on -- or worse, collaborating on with several others -- is never an easy pill to swallow. Luckily, Microsoft Excel has an excellent file recovery tool that often helps you to recover these accidentally deleted documents if you can’t just pull it out of the Recycle Bin.

A word of warning though: this isn’t foolproof, and it doesn’t always work. Saving regularly and backup up these saves to the cloud is always a better bet.

1. Open a blank Microsoft Excel document and click the File tab.

2. Click the Options link at the bottom.

3. Choose the Save option from the left.

4.Once you find the section with a path showing where your autosaved documents go, select and copy it. In my case, it’s here: C:\Users\Bryan\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Excel\

5. Open File Explorer and paste in the copied file path. Hit enter.

6. Here, we’ll see the last save of the document I was working on, which starts with the name “MYDOC.” Click it to open the file.

7. Right click the Microsoft Excel Binary file, and select Open with.

8. Choose Excel, and click Ok.

