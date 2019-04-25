Act Fast: MacBook Pro (15-inch) $400 Off at Best Buy

The 15-inch MacBook Pro is one heck of a laptop, but its exorbitant price puts it out of reach for most shoppers. Fortunately, a killer sale at Best Buy makes Apple's most powerful laptop a lot more affordable.

For a limited time, Best Buy is taking a whopping $400 off the price of the latest 15-inch MacBook Pro. The model on sale comes loaded with some powerful specs, including an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Radeon AMD Radeon 560X graphics.

By cutting the price down to $2,399, Best Buy is effectively offering the mid-tier model at the same price as the base version. Speaking of the base model, Best Buy is selling that configuration --- with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and Radeon 555X GPU --- for just $2,099 ($300 off). Both models are available in silver or space gray.

This is undoubtedly one of the best 15-inch MacBook Pro deals we've ever seen. Best Buy ran a similar sale earlier this year, but that cut the Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ 512GB's price by only $250.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro is an all-around fantastic laptop that will suit a wide range of users, from students to business professionals or creatives using the latest video- and photo- editing software. Performance and battery life are what really make the MacBook Pro such a standout laptop. Not only did the MacBook Pro last for more than 10 hours on our battery test, but it also offers the fastest SSD we've ever tested. Bar none. Of course, you also get a premium aluminum chassis, a vivid Retina display and some powerful speakers.

We're not sure how long this sale will stick around so you might need to act fast. If you're a macOS user and the 15-inch MacBook Pro isn't exactly what you're looking for, check out our MacBook deals page. We're also looking into the rumors and reports of changes coming to the MacBook Pro in 2019.